Home Business Wire Moving iMage Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results
Business Wire

Moving iMage Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

di Business Wire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MITQ #entertainment–Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: MITQ), (“MiT”), a leading technology and services company for cinema, Esports, stadiums, arenas and other out-of-home entertainment venues, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.


Phil Rafnson, chairman and chief executive officer of MiT commented, “The fourth quarter marked the close to a challenging fiscal year, one in which we successfully managed through the industry disruptions caused by the actors and writers strikes that began during our second fiscal quarter. While the strong momentum and results from our first fiscal quarter did not continue throughout the remainder of the year, we made significant progress behind the scenes on our newer initiatives that we believe will drive much improved results in the years to come. These initiatives included the completed testing of LEA Professional’s smart power amplifiers at a top 10 circuit, with ongoing testing at several other top circuits while progressing towards commercialization of our emerging products, including MiTranslator and E-Caddy.

“We also put our money where our mouth is. We repurchased over 758,000 shares during the year, demonstrating our belief that our stock is significantly undervalued at current levels and our confidence in a post-strike industry recovery and our emerging products creating value over the next several years.”

Fiscal 2025 Commentary

“We are incredibly excited about the bright future ahead for cinema and the broader entertainment industry, with MiT at the forefront of innovation. The industry has regained significant momentum, driven by the return of blockbuster films and a growing demand for premium, immersive cinema experiences. This resurgence marks just the beginning of a larger transformation in how audiences engage with theaters, and MiT is perfectly positioned to lead this shift with our advanced technologies.

“Theaters are investing heavily in next-generation projection, audio systems, and enhanced amenities, with major chains committing over $2.2 billion to upgrades over the next three years. This wave of investment presents tremendous growth opportunities for MiT, as our offerings are central to the premiumization trend, reshaping the moviegoing experience.

“Moreover, the cinema industry is entering a critical upgrade cycle as projectors and servers reach end-of-life. For example, one medium-sized customer alone needs to upgrade over 200 projectors, which could potentially generate $15-25 million in sales for MiT over the next four years. We believe that more than 10,000 projectors will need upgrading during this time frame at a cost of $30,000 to $130,000 per projector, so this cycle is likely still in the first inning.

“Strategic moves in the industry—such as Sony Pictures’ acquisition of Alamo Drafthouse—validate the strong outlook for theatrical releases, while the expansion of cinemas into live events, gaming, and corporate rentals creates further demand for our versatile, high-performance equipment.

“MiT’s innovative solutions, like our soon-to-be commercialized high-margin recurring revenue MiTranslator and E-Caddy offerings, uniquely position us to meet the evolving needs of this dynamic landscape. As the industry transforms, we’re not just poised to grow alongside it—we’re helping drive that growth. We remain committed to delivering long-term value for our investors by enhancing the moviegoing experience and expanding our market leadership,” concluded Rafnson.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2024 versus Fiscal 2023)

  • Revenue increased 10.0% to $6.3 million compared to $5.8 million;
  • Gross Profit increased 2.3% to $1.4 million compared to $1.4 million; Gross Margin was 22.5%;
  • GAAP Operating Loss of ($0.5) million compared to ($1.4) million;
  • GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($0.4) million and ($0.04) compared to ($1.3) million and $(0.12), respectively;
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($0.4) million and ($0.04) compared to ($0.2) million and $(0.02), respectively;
  • As of June 30, 2024, the Company held cash of $5.3 million.

Full Year Highlights (Fiscal 2024 versus Fiscal 2023)

  • Revenue decreased 0.3% to $20.1 million compared to $20.2 million;
  • Gross Profit decreased 11.8% to $4.7 million compared to $5.3 million; Gross Margin was 23.3%;
  • GAAP Operating Loss of ($1.6) million compared to ($2.0) million;
  • GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($1.4) million and ($0.13) compared to ($1.8) million and $(0.16), respectively;
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($1.4) million and ($0.13) compared to ($0.7) million and $(0.07), respectively;
  • Repurchased 758,000 shares of common stock.

Select Financial Metrics: FY24 versus FY23*


in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share and percentages

4Q24

4Q23

Change

FY24

FY23

Change

Total Revenue

$6.3

$5.8

10.0%

$20.1

$20.2

-0.3%

Gross Profit

$1.4

$1.4

2.3%

$4.7

$5.3

-11.8%

Gross Margin

22.5%

24.2%

23.3%

26.3%

 

Operating Income (Loss)

($0.5)

($1.4)

66.1%

($1.6)

($2.0)

21.2%

Operating Margin

-7.3%

-23.5%

-7.7%

-9.8%

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

($0.4)

($1.3)

68.6%

($1.4)

($1.8)

23.7%

GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Share

($0.04)

($0.12)

65.7%

($0.13)

($0.16)

16.5%

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

($0.4)

($0.2)

-82.7%

($1.4)

($0.7)

-96.6%

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Per Share

($0.04)

($0.02)

-99.8%

($0.13)

($0.07)

-104.5%

nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Trended Financials*
in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share and percentages

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

3Q24

4Q24

FY22

FY23

FY24

Total Revenue

$5.9

$4.8

$3.7

$5.8

$6.6

$3.3

$3.9

$6.3

$18.4

$20.2

$20.1

Gross Profit

$1.6

$1.3

$1.0

$1.4

$1.8

$0.8

$0.7

$1.4

$4.5

$5.3

$4.7

Gross Margin

26.6%

27.1%

27.9%

24.2%

27.4%

23.2%

17.4%

22.5%

24.3%

26.3%

23.3%

Operating Income (Loss)

$0.0

($0.1)

($0.5)

($1.4)

$0.4

($0.8)

($0.6)

($0.5)

($1.8)

($2.0)

($1.6)

Operating Margin

0.8%

-2.8%

-14.1%

-23.5%

5.8%

-25.4%

-16.7%

-7.3%

-9.6%

-9.8%

-7.7%

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

($0.1)

$0.0

($0.4)

($1.3)

$0.4

($0.8)

($0.6)

($0.4)

($1.3)

($1.8)

($1.4)

Diluted Income (Loss) per Share

($0.01)

$0.00

($0.04)

($0.12)

$0.04

(0.07)

($0.06)

($0.04)

($0.13)

($0.16)

($0.13)

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

($0.1)

$0.0

($0.4)

($0.2)

$0.4

($0.8)

($0.6)

($0.4)

($1.5)

($0.7)

($1.4)

Non-GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share

($0.01)

$0.00

($0.04)

($0.02)

$0.04

($0.07)

($0.06)

($0.04)

($0.14)

($0.07)

($0.13)

*may not add up due to rounding

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Thursday, September 27, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4021

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8472

Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1690918&tp_key=c12f77c83d

Telephone Replay

Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: October 11, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Access ID: 13749143

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, with expanding ventures into live entertainment venues and Esports. We design and manufacture a wide range of proprietary products in-house, including developing potentially disruptive SaaS and subscription-based solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, Moving iMage Technologies aims to revolutionize the out of home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology and superior service. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)

(audited)

 

June 30,

2024

 

2023

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

Cash

 

$

5,278

 

 

$

6,616

 

Accounts receivable, net

1,048

 

905

 

Inventories, net

 

 

3,117

 

 

 

4,419

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

470

 

 

451

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

9,913

 

 

 

12,391

 

Long-Term Assets:

 

 

Right-of-use asset

 

 

144

 

 

 

415

 

Property and equipment, net

28

 

28

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

422

 

 

 

480

 

Other assets

 

16

 

 

16

 

Total Long-Term Assets

 

 

610

 

 

 

939

 

Total Assets

$

10,523

 

$

13,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities And Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,261

 

$

1,507

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

719

 

 

 

618

 

Customer deposits

1,651

 

3,169

 

Lease liability–current

 

 

151

 

 

 

280

 

Unearned warranty revenue

 

31

 

 

26

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

4,813

 

 

 

5,600

 

 

 

Long-Term Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liability–non-current

 

 

 

151

 

Total Long-Term Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

151

 

Total Liabilities

 

4,813

 

 

5,751

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 9,986,850 and 10,685,778 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

11,965

 

 

 

12,462

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(6,255

)

 

(4,883

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

5,710

 

 

 

7,579

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

10,523

 

$

13,330

 

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)

(audited)

 

Year Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

 

Net sales

 

$

20,139

 

 

$

20,207

 

Cost of goods sold

 

15,456

 

 

14,897

 

Gross profit

 

 

4,683

 

 

 

5,310

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

277

 

261

 

Selling and marketing

 

 

2,414

 

 

 

2,630

 

General and administrative

 

3,549

 

 

4,394

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

6,240

 

 

 

7,285

 

Operating loss

 

(1,557

)

 

(1,975

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on marketable securities

 

38

 

Realized loss on marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income, net

 

185

 

 

139

 

Total other income

 

 

185

 

 

 

177

 

 

Net income/(loss)

 

$

(1,372

)

 

$

(1,798

)

 

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

 

 

10,482,857

 

 

 

10,922,710

 

Net profit/(loss) per common share basic and diluted

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.16

)

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(audited)

 

Year Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income/(loss)

 

$

(1,372

)

 

$

(1,798

)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Provision for credit losses

 

 

251

 

 

 

389

 

Inventory reserve

522

 

149

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

12

 

 

 

9

 

Amortization expense

58

 

96

 

Impairment expense

 

 

 

 

 

550

 

ROU amortization

271

 

244

 

Stock option compensation expense

 

 

66

 

 

 

146

 

Realized gain on investments

 

(38

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(394

)

868

 

Inventories

 

 

780

 

 

 

(535

)

Prepaid expenses and other

(19

)

413

 

Accounts payable

 

 

754

 

 

 

(76

)

Accrued expenses

68

 

83

 

Unearned warranty revenue

 

 

5

 

 

 

8

 

Customer deposits

(1,518

)

11

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

(280

)

 

 

(250

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(796

)

 

269

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of marketable securities

 

12,395

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

(7,669

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(12

)

(15

)

Advances on note receivable

 

 

 

 

 

(400

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(12

)

 

4,311

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

Share Buyback

 

 

(530

)

 

 

(304

)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

 

(530

)

 

(304

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash

(1,338

)

4,276

 

Cash, beginning of the year

 

 

6,616

 

 

 

2,340

 

Cash, end of the year

$

5,278

 

$

6,616

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share buyback and cancellation for officer

$

33

 

$

 

Issuance of stock to employees

 

$

 

 

$

(153

)

Right-of-use assets from ASC842 adoption

$

 

$

681

 

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income/loss and earnings/loss per share as a measure customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that eliminating one-time items and non-cash stock compensation expense is useful in evaluating our core operating results and comparing results to prior periods. However, non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to Net Income as an indicator of our operating performance.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ITEMS

(in $millions except for per share numbers)

 
in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

3Q24

4Q24

FY22

FY23

FY24

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

($0.1)

$0.0

($0.4)

($1.3)

$0.4

($0.8)

($0.6)

($0.4)

($1.3)

($1.8)

($1.4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income (expense)

$0.1

($0.2)

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.1

$0.0

$0.0

Impairments

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.6

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.6

$0.0

SNDBX Write-off

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.4

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.4

$0.0

Stock Compensation Expense

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.1

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.4

$0.1

$0.0

PPP Adjustment

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

($0.7)

$0.0

$0.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$0.0

($0.1)

($0.4)

($0.2)

$0.4

($0.8)

($0.6)

($0.4)

($1.5)

($0.7)

($1.4)

Non-GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share

$0.00

($0.01)

($0.04)

($0.02)

$0.04

($0.07)

($0.06)

($0.04)

($0.14)

($0.07)

($0.13)

 

Contacts

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications for MiT

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

Articoli correlati

Twist Broadband, Powered by Sail Internet, Transforms High-Speed Internet Access in San Jose

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AboveAndBeyond--Twist Broadband, a new internet service powered by Sail Internet, announces its launch in the San...
Continua a leggere

CoreLogic: Hurricane Helene Wind, Storm Surge Cause an Initial Estimated $3 – $5 Billion in Insured Losses

Business Wire Business Wire -
Lingering tropical storm-force winds and flooding expected to be a significant contributor to overall damages across Florida, Georgia and...
Continua a leggere

Houston Area School District is First in Texas to Add PowerSchool AI Assistant ‘PowerBuddy’ to Classrooms

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tomball Independent School District and PowerSchool partner to leverage the full power of Artificial Intelligence. FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC),...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php