Moving iMage Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Phil Rafnson, chairman and chief executive officer of MiT commented, “The fourth quarter marked the close to a challenging fiscal year, one in which we successfully managed through the industry disruptions caused by the actors and writers strikes that began during our second fiscal quarter. While the strong momentum and results from our first fiscal quarter did not continue throughout the remainder of the year, we made significant progress behind the scenes on our newer initiatives that we believe will drive much improved results in the years to come. These initiatives included the completed testing of LEA Professional’s smart power amplifiers at a top 10 circuit, with ongoing testing at several other top circuits while progressing towards commercialization of our emerging products, including MiTranslator and E-Caddy.

“We also put our money where our mouth is. We repurchased over 758,000 shares during the year, demonstrating our belief that our stock is significantly undervalued at current levels and our confidence in a post-strike industry recovery and our emerging products creating value over the next several years.”

Fiscal 2025 Commentary

“We are incredibly excited about the bright future ahead for cinema and the broader entertainment industry, with MiT at the forefront of innovation. The industry has regained significant momentum, driven by the return of blockbuster films and a growing demand for premium, immersive cinema experiences. This resurgence marks just the beginning of a larger transformation in how audiences engage with theaters, and MiT is perfectly positioned to lead this shift with our advanced technologies.

“Theaters are investing heavily in next-generation projection, audio systems, and enhanced amenities, with major chains committing over $2.2 billion to upgrades over the next three years. This wave of investment presents tremendous growth opportunities for MiT, as our offerings are central to the premiumization trend, reshaping the moviegoing experience.

“Moreover, the cinema industry is entering a critical upgrade cycle as projectors and servers reach end-of-life. For example, one medium-sized customer alone needs to upgrade over 200 projectors, which could potentially generate $15-25 million in sales for MiT over the next four years. We believe that more than 10,000 projectors will need upgrading during this time frame at a cost of $30,000 to $130,000 per projector, so this cycle is likely still in the first inning.

“Strategic moves in the industry—such as Sony Pictures’ acquisition of Alamo Drafthouse—validate the strong outlook for theatrical releases, while the expansion of cinemas into live events, gaming, and corporate rentals creates further demand for our versatile, high-performance equipment.

“MiT’s innovative solutions, like our soon-to-be commercialized high-margin recurring revenue MiTranslator and E-Caddy offerings, uniquely position us to meet the evolving needs of this dynamic landscape. As the industry transforms, we’re not just poised to grow alongside it—we’re helping drive that growth. We remain committed to delivering long-term value for our investors by enhancing the moviegoing experience and expanding our market leadership,” concluded Rafnson.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2024 versus Fiscal 2023)

Revenue increased 10.0% to $6.3 million compared to $5.8 million;

Gross Profit increased 2.3% to $1.4 million compared to $1.4 million; Gross Margin was 22.5%;

GAAP Operating Loss of ($0.5) million compared to ($1.4) million;

GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($0.4) million and ($0.04) compared to ($1.3) million and $(0.12), respectively;

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($0.4) million and ($0.04) compared to ($0.2) million and $(0.02), respectively;

As of June 30, 2024, the Company held cash of $5.3 million.

Full Year Highlights (Fiscal 2024 versus Fiscal 2023)

Revenue decreased 0.3% to $20.1 million compared to $20.2 million;

Gross Profit decreased 11.8% to $4.7 million compared to $5.3 million; Gross Margin was 23.3%;

GAAP Operating Loss of ($1.6) million compared to ($2.0) million;

GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($1.4) million and ($0.13) compared to ($1.8) million and $(0.16), respectively;

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($1.4) million and ($0.13) compared to ($0.7) million and $(0.07), respectively;

Repurchased 758,000 shares of common stock.

Select Financial Metrics: FY24 versus FY23*

in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share and percentages 4Q24 4Q23 Change FY24 FY23 Change Total Revenue $6.3 $5.8 10.0% $20.1 $20.2 -0.3% Gross Profit $1.4 $1.4 2.3% $4.7 $5.3 -11.8% Gross Margin 22.5% 24.2% 23.3% 26.3% Operating Income (Loss) ($0.5) ($1.4) 66.1% ($1.6) ($2.0) 21.2% Operating Margin -7.3% -23.5% -7.7% -9.8% GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.4) ($1.3) 68.6% ($1.4) ($1.8) 23.7% GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Share ($0.04) ($0.12) 65.7% ($0.13) ($0.16) 16.5% Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.4) ($0.2) -82.7% ($1.4) ($0.7) -96.6% Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Per Share ($0.04) ($0.02) -99.8% ($0.13) ($0.07) -104.5% nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Trended Financials* in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share and percentages 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 FY22 FY23 FY24 Total Revenue $5.9 $4.8 $3.7 $5.8 $6.6 $3.3 $3.9 $6.3 $18.4 $20.2 $20.1 Gross Profit $1.6 $1.3 $1.0 $1.4 $1.8 $0.8 $0.7 $1.4 $4.5 $5.3 $4.7 Gross Margin 26.6% 27.1% 27.9% 24.2% 27.4% 23.2% 17.4% 22.5% 24.3% 26.3% 23.3% Operating Income (Loss) $0.0 ($0.1) ($0.5) ($1.4) $0.4 ($0.8) ($0.6) ($0.5) ($1.8) ($2.0) ($1.6) Operating Margin 0.8% -2.8% -14.1% -23.5% 5.8% -25.4% -16.7% -7.3% -9.6% -9.8% -7.7% GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.1) $0.0 ($0.4) ($1.3) $0.4 ($0.8) ($0.6) ($0.4) ($1.3) ($1.8) ($1.4) Diluted Income (Loss) per Share ($0.01) $0.00 ($0.04) ($0.12) $0.04 (0.07) ($0.06) ($0.04) ($0.13) ($0.16) ($0.13) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.1) $0.0 ($0.4) ($0.2) $0.4 ($0.8) ($0.6) ($0.4) ($1.5) ($0.7) ($1.4) Non-GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share ($0.01) $0.00 ($0.04) ($0.02) $0.04 ($0.07) ($0.06) ($0.04) ($0.14) ($0.07) ($0.13) *may not add up due to rounding

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, with expanding ventures into live entertainment venues and Esports. We design and manufacture a wide range of proprietary products in-house, including developing potentially disruptive SaaS and subscription-based solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, Moving iMage Technologies aims to revolutionize the out of home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology and superior service. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands except share and per share amounts) (audited) June 30, 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 5,278 $ 6,616 Accounts receivable, net 1,048 905 Inventories, net 3,117 4,419 Prepaid expenses and other 470 451 Total Current Assets 9,913 12,391 Long-Term Assets: Right-of-use asset 144 415 Property and equipment, net 28 28 Intangibles, net 422 480 Other assets 16 16 Total Long-Term Assets 610 939 Total Assets $ 10,523 $ 13,330 Liabilities And Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,261 $ 1,507 Accrued expenses 719 618 Customer deposits 1,651 3,169 Lease liability–current 151 280 Unearned warranty revenue 31 26 Total Current Liabilities 4,813 5,600 Long-Term Liabilities: Lease liability–non-current — 151 Total Long-Term Liabilities — 151 Total Liabilities 4,813 5,751 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 9,986,850 and 10,685,778 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 11,965 12,462 Accumulated deficit (6,255 ) (4,883 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 5,710 7,579 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 10,523 $ 13,330

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except share and per share amounts) (audited) Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 20,139 $ 20,207 Cost of goods sold 15,456 14,897 Gross profit 4,683 5,310 Operating expenses: Research and development 277 261 Selling and marketing 2,414 2,630 General and administrative 3,549 4,394 Total operating expenses 6,240 7,285 Operating loss (1,557 ) (1,975 ) Other income (expense) Unrealized gain on marketable securities — 38 Realized loss on marketable securities — — Interest and other income, net 185 139 Total other income 185 177 Net income/(loss) $ (1,372 ) $ (1,798 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted 10,482,857 10,922,710 Net profit/(loss) per common share basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.16 )

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (audited) Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income/(loss) $ (1,372 ) $ (1,798 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Provision for credit losses 251 389 Inventory reserve 522 149 Depreciation expense 12 9 Amortization expense 58 96 Impairment expense — 550 ROU amortization 271 244 Stock option compensation expense 66 146 Realized gain on investments — (38 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (394 ) 868 Inventories 780 (535 ) Prepaid expenses and other (19 ) 413 Accounts payable 754 (76 ) Accrued expenses 68 83 Unearned warranty revenue 5 8 Customer deposits (1,518 ) 11 Lease liabilities (280 ) (250 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (796 ) 269 Cash flows from investing activities Sales of marketable securities — 12,395 Purchases of marketable securities — (7,669 ) Purchases of property and equipment (12 ) (15 ) Advances on note receivable — (400 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12 ) 4,311 Cash flows from financing activities Share Buyback (530 ) (304 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (530 ) (304 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (1,338 ) 4,276 Cash, beginning of the year 6,616 2,340 Cash, end of the year $ 5,278 $ 6,616 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Share buyback and cancellation for officer $ 33 $ — Issuance of stock to employees $ — $ (153 ) Right-of-use assets from ASC842 adoption $ — $ 681

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income/loss and earnings/loss per share as a measure customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that eliminating one-time items and non-cash stock compensation expense is useful in evaluating our core operating results and comparing results to prior periods. However, non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to Net Income as an indicator of our operating performance.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ITEMS (in $millions except for per share numbers) in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 3Q24 4Q24 FY22 FY23 FY24 GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.1) $0.0 ($0.4) ($1.3) $0.4 ($0.8) ($0.6) ($0.4) ($1.3) ($1.8) ($1.4) Other Income (expense) $0.1 ($0.2) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.1 $0.0 $0.0 Impairments $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.6 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.6 $0.0 SNDBX Write-off $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.4 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.4 $0.0 Stock Compensation Expense $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.1 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.4 $0.1 $0.0 PPP Adjustment $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 ($0.7) $0.0 $0.0 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $0.0 ($0.1) ($0.4) ($0.2) $0.4 ($0.8) ($0.6) ($0.4) ($1.5) ($0.7) ($1.4) Non-GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share $0.00 ($0.01) ($0.04) ($0.02) $0.04 ($0.07) ($0.06) ($0.04) ($0.14) ($0.07) ($0.13)

