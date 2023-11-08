Moveworks Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

The company’s debut on the Fast 500 list comes as Moveworks experiences an 860% growth rate following the demand for its generative AI copilot for the enterprise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moveworks, the leading AI copilot platform for the enterprise, today announced it ranked 164 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ — a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.





“The power of generative AI has captured the attention of businesses everywhere, but many don’t know where to start,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO and founder of Moveworks. “The latest version of our enterprise copilot enables those same businesses to deliver impact with generative AI on day one. The momentum and interest we’re seeing as a result of that is palpable. We’re thrilled to see that reflected in this recognition.”

Today’s work climate has created a major gulf between workers and employers — with employees reportedly less engaged than ever before. Meanwhile, business leaders are actively seeking ways to boost productivity and efficiency while conserving resources. Generative AI has emerged as a compelling solution, and Moveworks is at the forefront of this transformation — currently serving more than 300 customers globally.

Moveworks’ enterprise copilot is an AI assistant fine-tuned on hundreds of Large Language Models (LLMs) to seamlessly integrate with an enterprise’s unique ecosystem. By considering user and organizational context, it adeptly leverages knowledge bases, systems, applications, and workflows. This liberates employees from the hassle of toggling between numerous apps and systems — reclaiming an astonishing amount of working time annually for each employee.

“Each year I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I’m encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

“As a growing company, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500 we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is a generative AI platform that boosts employee productivity by surfacing information and automating tasks through natural language. Moveworks gives enterprises an AI copilot that works across every system — from Microsoft to Workday to Salesforce. Powered by GPT-class large language models, the Moveworks copilot learns the unique language of your organization to solve thousands of use cases. Brands like Databricks, Broadcom, DocuSign, and Palo Alto Networks leverage Moveworks’ proprietary enterprise data, out-of-the-box solutions, and intuitive developer tools to bring conversational automation to all aspects of their business.

