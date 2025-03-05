Moveworks Ranked as a Top Company on Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers List 2025

Moveworks is recognized as one of America’s best startup employers of 2025 after rigorous analysis by Statista & Forbes assessing employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the leading agentic AI assistant for the enterprise, today announced that it has been named one of the best startup employers in America in Forbes’ annual America’s Best Startup Employers list. The annual ranking identifies the top-performing startups in the United States based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

“We’re proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best startup employers in the country,” said Bhavin Shah, co-founder and CEO of Moveworks. “At Moveworks, we are not just building an agentic AI platform that eliminates friction in work, but we are empowering our own employees to shape the future of it. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team, we’ll continue to deliver the most effective and impactful agentic AI solutions on the market for our Fortune 500 customers.”

To determine the winners, Forbes and Statista analyzed over 7 million data points from more than 20,000 eligible companies, narrowing the list to 500 honorees through a rigorous evaluation process. Moveworks’ placement on the list highlights its dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace culture, empowering employees, and driving innovation in the technology sector.

Founded in 2016, Moveworks’ wall-to-wall agentic AI system enables hundreds of organizations across sectors to automate tasks, boost productivity, and build AI agents at scale. Moveworks’ agentic AI assistant connects a wide variety of enterprise systems within an organization. By providing a single interface to ask a question, look up information, or take an action in enterprise systems, Moveworks simplifies how employees access information, automate tasks, and get support, transforming the way businesses operate.

To learn more about Moveworks, please visit: https://www.moveworks.com/us/en/company/about.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading agentic AI assistant, helping businesses transform with a single platform that empowers the entire workforce. Moveworks enables organizations to boost productivity by streamlining how employees across the company find answers and automate tasks. Currently 350+ large enterprises and over 5 million+ employees rely on Moveworks — including 10% of the Fortune 500. Customers include Hearst, Instacart, Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever. Moveworks surpassed $100M ARR in September of 2024 and has raised $315 million in funding at a $2.1 billion valuation from investors such as Alkeon, Bain, Iconiq, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed, Sapphire, and Tiger Global. The company is based in Mountain View, CA and has offices in Austin, Bangalore, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto.

For more information, follow Moveworks on LinkedIn or visit Moveworks.com.

Media Contact

Aircover Communications

moveworks@aircoverpr.com