Movemedical Partners with Resurgens Technology to Expand Innovation in the Medical Device Supply Chain

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Movemedical, the enterprise software platform for medical device inventory management, is pleased to announce a strategic investment partnership with Resurgens Technology Partners. This investment provides capital for continued growth and expansion, fueling Movemedical’s mission to unite the medical device supply chain and drive continued innovation across the industry.

“As we expand, our commitment to innovation and uniting the fragmented medical device supply chain remains central,” said Bo Molocznik, Founder and CEO of Movemedical. “We believe we can rapidly advance our platform, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our growing customer partners.”

Josh Weeks, President of Movemedical, expressed his excitement and vision for Movemedical: “We are currently disrupting this industry with our technology, and this investment allows us to scale even further. Our success is driven by the talented people and industry experts who are deeply committed to pushing boundaries and solving the most complex supply chain challenges. With this new partnership, we aspire to continue leading the way for our customers and the industry.”

Movemedical will use the investment to continue building the team, adding depth and capabilities across all functions of the business with the goal of accelerating the expansion of the business’ global footprint, while continuing to provide customers with real-time visibility, optimized inventory control, and more seamless collaboration across the supply chain.

“The inefficiency and fragmented nature of medical device supply chains drive cost and complexity through our healthcare system,” said Danny Carpenter, Principal at Resurgens Technology Partners. “We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with the innovative team at Movemedical, their customers and partners to reshape these critical business processes and improve the cost and quality of global healthcare delivery.”

“We set out to help grow companies that we view as leaders in their markets,” added Adi Filipovic, Managing Director at Resurgens Technology Partners, “and we believe Movemedical is uniquely positioned to lead an industry-wide transformation of the way medical device supply chains are managed.”

This investment marks the tenth platform investment from Resurgens’ second fund, a $500 million vehicle that closed in 2022.

Vedder Price advised Movemedical and DLA Piper advised Resurgens on the transaction.

About Movemedical:

Movemedical delivers comprehensive visibility and control over medical device manufacturing, storage, and distribution. With the support of our longstanding clients, Movemedical seeks to optimize inventory management, reduce waste, and improve operational efficiency across the entire supply chain, empowering the field, healthcare professionals, and providers to focus on what matters most—patient care.

Movemedical’s enterprise software platform seeks to set the gold standard for medical device inventory management by transforming the digital landscape through innovation, efficiency, and scalability. Movemedical’s seamless integration with enterprise systems and its ability to handle both small/mid-sized companies without custom configuration, while accommodating the complexities of large enterprises, positions it as a flexible and powerful solution. We believe the platform drives industry standards, pushing companies toward more efficient operations through transparency, data-driven decision-making, and advanced compliance features.

For more information, visit www.Movemedical.com.

About Resurgens Technology Partners:

Resurgens Technology Partners is an experienced private equity firm that partners with growth-oriented software companies. Specializing in strategic investments and hands-on operational support, Resurgens works closely with leadership teams to accelerate business growth, enhance value creation, and scale market-leading companies. Resurgens believes their expertise spans across various industries, making them an ideal partner for driving long-term success in tech-enabled businesses.

For more information, visit www.ResurgensTech.com.

