Move Concierge Announces New Additions to its Leadership Team

Jason Lindwall and Sajag Patel join to help take the company to the next level

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Move Concierge, a revolutionary service that connects home services and provides utility support for homebuyers, has made two key hires to its leadership team as part of its recent rebrand and expansion. The company has welcomed Jason Lindwall as President and Sajag Patel as Chief Revenue Officer.





Lindwall worked previously at RealPage as COO and in various other leadership roles. He also worked at LFI Management, a property management company he founded and ran as CEO. Prior to that, Lindwall was COO of Elm Street Technology, a real estate marketing and technology services company. In his role as President of Move Concierge, Lindwall will facilitate the company’s growth initiatives and the integration of cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience.

Patel joins Move Concierge from Keller Williams Realty International, where he worked for 14 years in various leadership capacities – including as an agent coach; Executive Director of Strategy; Vice President of Segments; and Head of Coaching, Communities and Learning – before ascending to the role of COO. At Move Concierge, Patel will leverage his strategic leadership and business acumen to propel the company to new heights.

“We are extremely thrilled to welcome Jason and Sajag to the team,” said Move Concierge Founder and CEO Gabe Abshire. “Not only do they bring unmatched experience and knowledge to the table, but they are an excellent culture fit at a company that prioritizes its people, knowing that only a great team can deliver a great customer experience. Having this stellar team in place will no doubt propel Move Concierge to new heights as it evolves to offer more to homebuyers and owners across the country.”

Lindwall and Patel join just as Move Concierge finalized its rebrand from Utility Concierge to better reflect its expanded offerings for clients looking to simplify their moving experience. The rebrand supports the company’s continued mission to bring innovative, tailored solutions to clients that exceed utilities and span a broader spectrum of services during a move and throughout the homeownership journey, a plan the company has set its sights on as it continues its strategic expansion. Considering the estimated 28.2 million Americans that moved homes in 2022, according to the latest Census Bureau data, the need for services designed to cater to this segment is clear.

“As Move Concierge revs up to bring on new tools, services and talent to help more movers nationwide, Jason and Sajag’s expertise and leadership skills will be massively impactful,” said Move Concierge COO Kevin Hockenjos. “Our goal has always been to provide mind-blowing customer experiences, and with more than 20,000 five-star reviews, we are clearly succeeding. Now, with Jason and Sajag’s help, we are going to be able to deliver our top-notch customer experience to more homebuyers and connect with a broader audience of referral partners to make it happen.”

Established in 2009, Utility Concierge pioneered the white-glove home service set-up industry by being the first to offer new movers a comprehensive suite of essential services as they set up their home. To facilitate this, Move Concierge partners with real estate professionals nationwide and empowers them to go above and beyond for their clients by making their move as stress-free as possible. Through Move Concierge, agents can provide clients with one point of contact to set up all of their home services – saving them time, money and stress.

About Move Concierge

Move Concierge is a revolutionary service for connecting home services like TV, internet, phone, home automation and security. The company’s no-cost, white-glove service provides clients with a personal concierge to customize a whole-home connection plan, place orders and schedule installations for each service — all with a single point of contact. Since its founding in 2009, the company has been dedicated to surpassing great customer service, setting the bar by providing a mind-blowing client experience. Move Concierge has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine for the last six years. In 2023, the company won the JP STAR Award for Partner of the year, and in 2022 it was named one of the Top Work Places in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metro area.

