Mouser’s Pete Shopp and Lori Hartman Named 2024 Pros to Know Winners for Lifetime Achievement from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, proudly announces that its Senior Vice Presidents, Pete Shopp and Lori Hartman, are recipients of the 2024 Pros to Know awards for Lifetime Achievement from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a publication covering the global supply chain. Additionally, Mouser Vice President Joe Steece was named a winner in the Procurement category.









The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

“Many of today’s supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they’re innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They’ve spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars, Top Procurement Stars, Rising Stars, and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management, and make the impossible possible.”

“Thank you to Supply & Demand Chain Executive for this Lifetime Achievement award,” says Pete Shopp, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President, Business Operations. “I am honored to receive this type of recognition at this point in my career. The supply chain plays a crucial role in Mouser’s success, and it’s really wonderful to be part of this edition.”

“Wow! It is such an exciting honor to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award. Thanks to the editors for this recognition,” said Lori Hartman, Mouser Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. “I have had such an incredible opportunity to work with so many great people throughout my longstanding distribution career. This recognition is a tribute to each of them.”

Mouser Vice President Joe Steece commented on his win in the Procurement category: “It’s truly great to be recognized, and I am very thankful for the honor. I want to send a huge thank you to our entire Mouser team and our carriers, who are among the best in the industry. Every day, we strive to support our customers with top products available on the shelf, provide best-in-class service, streamlined logistics and expedited delivery.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue and at www.SDCExec.com/awards/. Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the full list of winners.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com