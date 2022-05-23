Mouser Receives Distributor of the Year Award from Interconnect Leader Hirose

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, proudly announces that it has been named the 2021 Distributor of the Year by Hirose Electric USA, a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative connector solutions. Hirose Distribution Manager, Adrian Orat, presented the award to the Mouser team at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas.





The Distributor of the Year award recognizes sales and growth, as well as customer service and satisfaction.

“Each year, Hirose recognizes our top performing distribution partner in appreciation of their commitment and value to our shared goals. Mouser has once again achieved impressive sales growth with Hirose in 2021,” said Mark Kojak, CMO and Senior VP of Sales and Operations for Hirose Electric USA. “Mouser is a valued partner that continues to play a critical role in helping Hirose’s customers solve dynamic challenges in a wide range of markets and applications. We are pleased to recognize Mouser with this award for the second year in a row.”

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes our mutual success through the hard work and ingenuity of both companies,” said Krystal Jackson, Mouser’s Vice President of Supplier Management. “Our long-lasting partnership has delivered exceptional performance for both companies, and we are thankful to be named Distributor of the Year.”

From design chain to supply chain™, Mouser offers a full suite of the newest products from Hirose, including C.FL Series lightweight mini coaxial connectors, ZE064W small waterproof automotive connectors, DF40T automotive board-to-FPC connectors, and BK13C low-profile hybrid FPC-to-board connectors.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Hirose Electric Company

Hirose Electric Company specializes in the manufacture of connectors and has been a contributor to the development of the electronics sector for over 70 years. Their modest and humble business philosophy of seeking wisdom from all sources and incorporating that knowledge to maintain high quality and efficiency has earned Hirose a loyal customer base. Hirose is also committed to environmental issues in the manufacture of connectors such as coaxial connectors, FFC / FPC connectors, and single and double row connectors.

