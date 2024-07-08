Mouser Receives 2023 President’s Award from Cinch Connectivity Solutions

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced it has received the 2023 Connectivity President’s Award by Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel Group company.









Cinch Connectivity Solutions serves the needs of wireless communications, telephony and data networks, security systems, health care, military, and industrial facilities with a full spectrum of broadband copper and fiber optic connectivity products. The manufacturer recognized Mouser for the distributor’s overall sales growth, customer count growth and overall support and engagement.

“On behalf of Cinch, I want to express our gratitude to Mouser for their continued partnership. Our collaboration has contributed to continued sales growth making Mouser and obvious choice for the 2023 President’s Award,” says Pete Bittner, President of Cinch Connectivity Solutions.

“On behalf of all of us at Mouser, we are very grateful to everyone at Cinch Connectivity for the President’s Award recognition,” said Krystal Jackson, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. “Cinch Connectivity Solutions is a valued manufacturer partner, and we share a common goal of delivering best-in-class logistics, service and products to our customers across the globe. It’s a tremendous honor. Thank you.”

Cinch Connectivity Solutions is a Bel Group company. In 2023 and 2020, Mouser was named Global Distributor of the Year by Bel for growing sales and customer counts across all Bel companies. To learn more about the Bel group of companies available at Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/bel-group/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

