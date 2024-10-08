Mouser Electronics Unveils Dynamic New Circuit Showdown Competition Featuring Engineering Students in a Design Standoff

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, today announced its sponsorship of the Circuit Showdown Design Contest, a unique design competition show produced by eeDesignIt. The competition debuts with the first two episodes on October 8, with a subsequent episode on October 15 and the final episode on October 22.









The contest will pit three electrical and mechanical university engineering students against each other, head-to-head, in a design standoff. Over four episodes, the students will be challenged to complete themed design project builds. The competing students are Charles Morales from Texas State University, Michael Vidales from Prairie View A&M University, and Renee Wrysinski from Rice University.

“Our intent with this competition is to really put these engineering students’ talents on display,” said Raymond Yin, Mouser Director of Technical Content. “As any working engineer can tell you, technical obstacles can pop up in even the most well-planned projects. A competition like this, requiring quick design decisions, truly showcases these students’ problem-solving ability in real-time.”

Parts for their designs will be made available from Mouser’s manufacturer partners, including Arduino, Keysight Technologies, Molex, Renesas Electronics, and Vishay. The episodes will be hosted by Bryan DeLuca and Nicolette Emmino of eeDesignIt, and the project builds will be judged by Massimo Banzi, Co-founder & Designer at Arduino, Chris Moore, CEO of FIRST®, and Kirk Ulery, Business Development Manager, Transportation Solutions for Molex. Mouser’s own Raymond Yin applied his engineering expertise to act as a technical mentor to the students.

“It was important to find the correct judges for this competition with our lineup of supplier sponsors, as their products will be integrated into the contestant’s projects,” said Rachael Weaver, Mouser Supplier Marketing Director. “The supplier judges are the authority on these parts, making them the ideal appraisers of the final designs.”

The Grand Prize winner of the Circuit Showdown Design Contest will win $10,000, a $1,000 credit on mouser.com, and a Keysight lab bench valued at $6,000. The Runner Up will receive $5,000, a $500 credit on mouser.com, and a $1,500 Keysight oscilloscope. The contestant in Third Place will take home a $250 credit on mouser.com and a Keysight Digital Multimeter.

To learn more and watch the episodes, visit https://www.mouser.com/circuit-showdown/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com