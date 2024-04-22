Mouser Electronics Sponsors Ten80 STEM Challenge to Empower Future Engineers and Innovators

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, proudly announces that it will be a sponsor of the Ten80 Education STEM Challenge National Finals, April 26–27, 2024 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.









The Ten80 STEM Nationals is the culminating competition that highlights and celebrates the accomplishments of Ten80 students and teams who compete in local and national events using skills they have practiced during the academic year, including science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as entrepreneurship. Joining Mouser in the sponsorship is valued manufacturer partner Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI).

“Mouser is excited to continue our support of Ten80 Education and its highly interactive STEM educational initiatives for students,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Education is part of Mouser’s roots, and we proudly support these types of STEM events that help prepare students for successful careers in technology, engineering, math and science.”

Ten80 Racing, Autonomous Electric Vehicle (AV/EV) and UAV teams think creatively about how engineering performance and emerging technologies can enhance personal, academic, and professional pursuits. They practice communicating and collaborating as a team while using ingenuity and critical thinking to solve problems. Students can collaborate and compete in face-to-face (F2F) events and in an online points race. There is a place for all students to contribute to the team through race engineering, coding and automation, design and fabrication, graphic design, marketing, community outreach, and data-driven design projects that ask students to follow their own interests, using good investigative practices (GIP).

Ten80’s first engineer-educator teams formed in the late 1990s to champion project-based learning through professional development. Over the last 20-plus years, through National Science Foundation grants, longitudinal studies and K-12 educators, Ten80 has developed a comprehensive, data-driven philosophy and framework for STEM education that can engage and serve all students. Today, the organization is a leader in STEM education and industry inspiration events, named one of four exemplary and ready-to-scale initiatives by STEMWorks. K–12 schools, organizations, and professional networks partner with Ten80 to initiate STEM activities, or strengthen existing programs and initiatives through curriculum, competitions, and workforce pipeline events.

To learn more about the Ten80 STEM Challenges, visit https://www.mouser.com/ten80-stem/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

