Mouser Electronics Sponsors 2024 Engineers Week, Welcoming Students to the Future with Educational Activities

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is proud to once again be a major sponsor of Engineers Week (EWeek) through the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History for three days of fun and engaging activities. Mouser has been a major sponsor of this exciting annual event designed to increase public awareness and appreciation of engineers and their work for over a decade. This year’s EWeek occurs at the Museum on February 15 – 17, and the Mouser exhibit will be located in front of the Imaginer Studio in the Innovation Studios & Gallery.









This year’s theme, “Welcome to the Future,” is about celebrating today’s achievements and paving the way for a brighter and more diverse future in engineering. Engineering, which is at the forefront of innovation, remains instrumental in creating the solutions that are shaping the world of tomorrow. From the development of the internet and smartphones to space exploration and renewable energy solutions, engineers have been at the forefront of progress, making our lives more efficient, comfortable and connected. Through their creativity, expertise, and dedication, engineering teams are addressing global challenges, driving technological advancements, and making a positive impact on the future. It’s all part of National EWeek, observed each year throughout the United States.

During EWeek, Mouser aspires to spark the imagination of future design engineers while demonstrating some of the latest technologies affecting the world of tomorrow. Visitors can get a selfie with the Mouser robot and play a number of fun, interactive games that bring to light the world of LEDs, sensors and more. Attendees can also learn how Mouser helps engineers design products that create the future by delivering the electronic components and highly educational resources they need, such as the ongoing Empowering Innovation Together™ series, eBooks, newsletters and new product emails, and a technical resource hub.

“Mouser proudly encourages curiosity and education in young people,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Through events like EWeek that promote and enhance STEM education programs, we hope to help shape the innovators, inventors, and scientists who will create the technological wonders of the future.”

All Engineers Week activities are included with paid admission to the Museum of Science and History, located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District.

To learn more about the EWeek activities, visit https://info.mouser.com/engineerweek-2024/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

