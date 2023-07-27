Mouser Electronics Shares the Revolutionary Power of Digital Therapeutics in Latest Empowering Innovation Together Series

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, premieres its latest installment of the Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) series unveiling the transformative potential of digital therapeutics. Mouser examines the bridge between technology and medical devices to find how these parts and components can work together to provide a more personalized and accessible means of healthcare.









The medical industry is constantly evolving, and technology has become a crucial aspect in changing traditional methods. Digital therapeutics have emerged as an efficient approach that offers the potential to reach more patients, monitor conditions in real time, and reduce the financial barriers to accessing medical care. To support this shift, Mouser and its industry-leading supplier partners have collaborated to share their collective expertise and promote a more comprehensive method of personal health.

The latest series installment includes a brand-new podcast episode from The Tech Between Us, as well as a second episode from In Between The Tech, featuring esteemed guests from the Digital Medicine Society and Freespira. Each episode breaks down the meaning of digital therapeutics and the cutting-edge solutions it has the potential to provide. Through these informative episodes, listeners will gain a comprehensive understanding of the technical hardware and software aspects of engineering design, along with the current industry challenges facing this area.

Mouser’s articles, case study and infographics offer a comprehensive exploration of the present market landscape while also presenting an optimistic outlook on future prospects, such as advancements in wearable technology, FDA approval procedures, and the diverse range of treatments it can facilitate. The range of content helps provide a solid foundation and raise awareness among designers about how to incorporate modern solutions into digital therapeutic devices.

This EIT installment is sponsored by Mouser’s valued partners ams Osram, Microchip Technology, Bourns, Murata, NXP Semiconductors, Molex, and Renesas.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry’s most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

Heidi Elliott, Mouser Electronics



Empowering Innovation Together



Marketing Communications Director



+1 (817) 804-2320



Heidi.Elliott@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com