Mouser Electronics Receives Third Consecutive Distributor of the Year Award from Hirose

MANSFIELD, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, has been awarded the 2022 Distributor of the Year by Hirose Electric Americas, a leader in designing and manufacturing innovative connector solutions. The Mouser team received the award at the recent EDS 2023 event in Las Vegas. The Distributor of the Year award recognizes sales, growth, and customer service excellence.





“We are thankful and excited to receive this high honor, which is a testament to our mutual success through the hard work and innovation of both our companies,” said Krystal Jackson, Mouser’s Vice President of Supplier Management. “Our long business relationship has delivered exceptional performance for both companies, and we look forward to ongoing success in the future.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to recognize Mouser as our top performing distribution partner in appreciation of their significant accomplishments towards our mutual sales goals. Once again, the Mouser team has achieved outstanding growth with Hirose in 2022,” said Ed Wiest, Director Corporate Distribution for Hirose Electric Americas. “We are pleased to recognize the Mouser team with this top award for the third year in a row.”

As the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, Mouser offers a full suite of the latest products from Hirose. Mouser previously won the Hirose Americas Distributor of the Year Award for 2021 and 2020, as well.

