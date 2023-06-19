Mouser Electronics Receives Bourns 2022 Global E-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, proudly announces that it has been named 2022 e-Commerce Distributor of the Year by Bourns® Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components. This is the seventh time that Mouser has received this award. Bourns awarded Mouser for exceeding its sales goals and having strong year-over-year growth, particularly through Mouser’s website and digital marketing programs.





“It is a tremendous honor and testament to our strong business relationship to receive this top e-Commerce award from Bourns, our valued manufacturer partner,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “Over the last two decades, our two companies have shared a common goal of delivering best-in-class service and quality products to our customers. We look forward to continued mutual success.”

“It is our distinct pleasure to recognize Mouser for contributing to Bourns success through their expanding range of advanced and original eCommerce supplier engagement initiatives. Bourns greatly values the Mouser team’s ingenuity in helping to drive demand for our products and influence design wins,” said James Harrington, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Bourns. “As we celebrate a long collaborative history together, we also look forward to further strengthening our channel sales partnership with Mouser. By combining the talented resources and support from both companies, we continually give our mutual customers greater access to the latest advanced electronic component solutions from Bourns — all engineered to meet dynamic application requirements and keep them competitive.”

Mouser is an authorized distributor for Bourns and continues to be a leading partner in offering Bourns’ newest products. Mouser stocks an impressive array of Bourns circuit protectors, sensors, controls, and resistive components. Bourns is known for their innovative development of new technologies and the ability to consistently expand manufacturing capabilities to meet their customers’ changing global needs.

Mouser has received multiple top awards in recent years from Bourns, including e‑Commerce Distributor of the Year award for 2021, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014 and 2012, as well as 2016 Distributor of the Year (Catalog Partner) in EMEA, 2012 European Distributor of the Year POS Growth Award and the 2012 Asia Distributor of the Year POS Growth Award.

For more information about Bourns products available at Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/bourns/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Bourns

Bourns is a leading manufacturer and supplier of automotive sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic products, microelectronic modules, trimming and precision potentiometers, panel controls, encoders, and resistive products. Headquartered in Riverside, CA, Bourns serves a broad range of markets, including telecommunications, computer, industrial, instrumentation, automotive, consumer, non-critical life support medical, audio, and various other market segments. Bourns products are manufactured according to ISO-9000 standards under Six Sigma quality programs. Bourns automotive products are manufactured in accordance with IATF 16949.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com