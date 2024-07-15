Mouser Electronics Presents Exclusive Video Interview with Inventor Dean Kamen, Founder of FIRST

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is excited to unveil an exclusive video interview with Dean Kamen, engineer, inventor, and founder of FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology). FIRST is a leading youth-serving nonprofit that advances science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education through hands-on robotics programs that teach problem-solving, teamwork, and more. Since 2014, Mouser has been a major supporter of FIRST as the organization inspires innovation and fosters well-rounded STEM and life skills in hundreds of thousands of young people every year.









In the 14-minute video, Kamen discusses engineering, innovation and the future of artificial intelligence. He also stresses how important it is that today’s culture inspires students to participate in the future, which will be heavily driven by technology.

“The best way to make sure that every kid in this country has a great future is to give them access to the kinds of skill sets they develop here at FIRST,” Kamen said. “The world of science, technology, and engineering will create for them exciting possibilities for their life that they probably would not have imagined had they not been involved in FIRST.” To watch the interview, visit https://www.mouser.com/FIRST#videointerview.

“Fostering STEM education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math is a large part of our mission here at Mouser,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are dedicated to inspiring young people’s interest in science and technology, and we are proud to sponsor a program that supports the brightest young minds and future engineers. The FIRST® Robotics Competition provides students with a platform for innovation and a chance to solve real engineering challenges while helping to build self-esteem.”

The interview occurred in Houston, Texas, during the 2024 FIRST Championship, where Mouser was the registration sponsor. The 2024 FIRST Championship had more than 18,600 youth from 58 countries worldwide discovered and solved engineering challenges through a series of robotics programs. Mouser was also a major sponsor of the recent FIRST in Texas/UIL State Robotics Championships, also in Houston. Mouser also supports FIRST teams across its community, providing grants for local high school teams.

To learn more about how Mouser supports FIRST, visit https://www.mouser.com/first/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners.

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc.

