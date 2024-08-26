Mouser Electronics’ New Expansion Honored by IBCon as Most Intelligent DC-Powered Building and Largest Installation of PoE Lighting

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announces that the new expansion to its Global Distribution Center in Mansfield, Texas, has received the IBCon 2024 Digie Award for the Most Intelligent DC-Powered Building. The new 416,000-square-foot, three-story building has been recognized as a pioneer in the field of Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology, as not only the largest installation of this system but also the first to intermingle fixtures on the system for a large commercial scale.









“We are very excited to receive the IBCon 2024 Digie Award for our conservation efforts to reduce energy consumption while continuing our mission of serving our global customers with best-in-class speed, quality and service,” said Pete Shopp, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “The new PoE lighting fixtures we’ve put in place in our distribution center not only provide state-of-the-art lighting for our employees, but it also will help us reduce our energy usage over the long term.”

As an ISO 14001:2015 certified company for its environmental management system, Mouser adheres to high environmental standards and sustainability efforts. Shopp said the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility and adoption of innovative technologies played a role in the decision to incorporate PoE lighting, a technology for delivering DC power to devices over copper Ethernet cabling without the need for separate power supplies or outlets.

“Mouser often rearranges their warehouse space to accommodate growth and technology upgrades. Other facilities with conventional lighting require hiring an electrical contractor whenever they need to make a change,” said Rhiannon Jones, PE for Baird, Hampton, and Brown (BHB), which helped design the system. “Powering high-bay fixtures in a conventional system also requires larger 10 AWG wiring and conduit. The smaller Ethernet cables and the ‘no conduit’ of a PoE lighting system translates to less material and an even lower carbon footprint.”

Mouser, which is celebrating 60 years, has recently expanded its Global Distribution Center to meet the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The new addition boasts more than one thousand PoE lighting fixtures, including high-bay lighting throughout the main facility and a combination of recessed downlights and linear lighting. Occupancy sensors in each fixture optimize energy use, while data-driven centralized control and management allow for adjusting lights and tracking energy consumption. The reduced material, labor, and maintenance associated with PoE lighting further lowers Mouser’s energy usage while cutting operational costs. The innovative project was recently featured in an issue of LEDs Magazine: https://www.ledsmagazine.com.

Mouser extends its appreciation to its vendors BHB, Trico, Sinclair Digital, and Polarity Networks, which helped design and construct the new PoE lighting system.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components, and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency, and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

