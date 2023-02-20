Mouser Electronics Named Top Sales Performer of 2022 by Diotec Semiconductor

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, proudly announces that it has been named the Top Sales Performer of 2022 by Diotec Semiconductor, a leading manufacturer of diodes, rectifiers, FETs, and voltage regulators for commercial- and industrial-grade applications. Mouser received the prestigious award for outstanding support and growth with only ten months of being partnered.





“We are delighted to win this prestigious award from Diotec Semiconductor,” said Kristin Schuetter, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. “Our partnership with Diotec has just begun, and we look forward to many more productive years together.”

“We are very pleased to present Mouser with the Top Sales Performer award,” said Andrew Dixon, Sales and Marketing Manager Americas of Diotec Semiconductor. “Mouser played a key role in contributing to Diotec’s overall success in 2022, and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2023 and beyond.”

Mouser offers a wide selection of Diotec’s discrete semiconductor components, including the SK14-AQ Schottky diode, which provides reverse battery polarity protection for automotive applications, and the MMFTP84K-AQ MOSFET, which is ideal for use in automotive RGB LED driver circuits.

To learn more about Diotec Semiconductor products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/diotec-semiconductor/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Diotec Semiconductor

Diotec Semiconductor specializes in the design and manufacturing of discrete semiconductor components. Diotec diodes, bipolar junction transistors, MOSFETs, and linear voltage regulators address a wide diversity of applications, ranging from industrial and automotive to consumer electronics. Founded in 1973 in Heitersheim, Germany, Diotec has since expanded to four manufacturing locations on three continents.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com