Mouser Electronics Named High Service Distributor of the Year by KYOCERA AVX for Best-in-Class Performance

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is pleased to announce it has been named the FY23 High Service North American Distributor of the Year by KYOCERA AVX, a global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future.









Mouser received the top honors for its strong percentage gains in both revenue and customer growth, along with increases in product SKUs. With almost 20,000 KYOCERA AVX products in stock — including focus products such as antennas, circuit protection, connectors, supercapacitors and polymers — Mouser offers a wide portfolio of the company’s newest solutions to help buyers and engineers bring their products to market.

“On behalf of the entire Mouser team, we want to express our sincere gratitude to KYOCERA AVX for this recognition. This is a validation of the tremendous efforts on the part of our combined teams,” said Tom Busher, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. “We are excited about working together to achieve continued success.”

“What a year for Mouser. They demonstrated top-notch performance in FY2023 on key metrics, such as point of sales (POS) growth, increase in customer counts and stocking of more KYOCERA AVX product inventory. The entire Mouser team is to be commended on their expertise in quickly launching new products to market, along with best-in-class global distribution logistics,” said Sedge Cheng, Global Channel Sales Director at KYOCERA AVX.

In addition to offering a broad selection of the company’s products, since 2019, Mouser has teamed up with KYOCERA AVX to support the DRAGON and DS PENSKE Formula E racing teams. To learn more about KYOCERA AVX and its extensive product line available from Mouser, please visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/kyocera-avx/.

