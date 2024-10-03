Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity for Tenth Year

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced it has received its tenth Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award from TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors. The prestigious distribution award recognizes Mouser’s 2023 performance based on sales growth, market share growth, customer growth and business plan performance.









“Mouser’s consistent performance and growth earned them TE’s Global High Service Distributor of the Year award for the tenth time,” said Sean Miller, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at TE Connectivity. “Mouser continues to invest in new products, looking for solutions to help their customers grow. I am proud of the partnership TE has with Mouser and look forward to our future success as we bring innovative technology to our customers.”

“It is a great honor to receive this top award once again from TE Connectivity, a recognized leader in the industry and one of our valued manufacturer partners,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “We would like to thank TE for this important recognition. TE’s wide product portfolio, world-class quality and commitment to customer service parallels our own mission to be best-in-class in everything we do.”

Mouser previously won the TE Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Additionally, for 2018, Mouser received TE’s Customer Expansion Awards for APAC, Japan and EMEA, along with Americas Distributor of the Year Awards for the Application Tooling Business Unit and TE’s Data and Devices Business Unit.

Mouser stocks a wide selection of TE products for industries and applications, including automotive, industrial, harsh environments, data communications, consumer devices and aerospace and defense. To learn more about the newest TE products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/TE-Connectivity/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

