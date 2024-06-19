Mouser Electronics Named e-Tailer of the Year by Nexperia

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, today announced it had been named the 2023 e-Tailer of the Year by its valued manufacturer partner Nexperia, a global leader in discretes, logic and MOSFET devices. The Mouser team received the award at the recent EDS 2024 event in Las Vegas for its strong growth in customer counts and sales for Nexperia. This is the second consecutive year that Mouser has won the e-Tailer award.









“Many thanks to Nexperia for recognizing our performance. It is such a tremendous honor to receive this award two years in a row,” said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President of Supplier Management, Semiconductors. “We continually invest a lot of effort and resources into our e-commerce platform and website, so it’s especially gratifying to receive this particular award. We look forward to a continued partnership with even more success.”

“Nexperia is very excited to award Mouser with the e-Tailer of the Year award. The award is presented to Mouser at EDS in recognition of being Nexperia’s top e-Tailer in 2023 for the Americas,” said Paul Zhang, Nexperia’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Mouser is a key part of our channel strategy, and we look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

Formerly a part of NXP Standard Products, Nexperia is focused on efficiency, producing consistently reliable semiconductor components at high volume. The company’s extensive portfolio meets the stringent standards set by the automotive industry. Industry-leading small packages, produced in Nexperia’s manufacturing facilities, combine power and thermal efficiency with best-in-class quality levels. With more than 12,000 Nexperia parts available to order, Mouser offers an ever-widening selection of the manufacturer’s newest products.

To learn more about Nexperia, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/nexperia/.



For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

