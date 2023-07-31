Mouser Electronics’ Marketing Communications Team Wins 10 Telly Awards for Excellence in Video Content

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is proud to announce that four of its marketing videos have been honored with a collection of 10 Telly Awards for exemplary branded content.









Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards are the world’s premier honor for video and television content, showcasing the best work across multiple industries. Mouser received two silver Telly Awards for its Warehouse Tour video (for General/Corporate Image and General Branding categories). It received three silver Telly Awards for its Speed Distributing video (Craft-Videography/Cinematography, Craft—Use of Comedy and General-Business-to-Business categories).

Mouser also received one silver and three bronze Telly Awards for its We’re Connected video (Craft-Writing, General-Corporate Image, Craft-Use of Stock Footage and General Branding categories). Finally, the Mouser team won a bronze Telly for the animated Level Up Your Knowledge video (Craft-Use of Automation category).

“On behalf of the Marketing Team, thank you for these top awards. The Telly is a prestigious honor and we are elated to have won 10 awards for excellence in video content,” said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mouser Electronics. “I want to commend our Marcom team on this outstanding accomplishment. We are so proud of them.”

Mouser’s Marcom Team previously won one gold and two silver Telly Awards in 2020 for its Engineering Big Ideas video series, part of the global distributor’s popular Empowering Innovation Together™ program.

To learn more about the Telly Awards and view the winning videos, visit https://www.mouser.com/marketing-awards/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

