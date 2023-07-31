<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Mouser Electronics’ Marketing Communications Team Wins 10 Telly Awards for Excellence in Video Content

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is proud to announce that four of its marketing videos have been honored with a collection of 10 Telly Awards for exemplary branded content.




Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards are the world’s premier honor for video and television content, showcasing the best work across multiple industries. Mouser received two silver Telly Awards for its Warehouse Tour video (for General/Corporate Image and General Branding categories). It received three silver Telly Awards for its Speed Distributing video (Craft-Videography/Cinematography, Craft—Use of Comedy and General-Business-to-Business categories).

Mouser also received one silver and three bronze Telly Awards for its We’re Connected video (Craft-Writing, General-Corporate Image, Craft-Use of Stock Footage and General Branding categories). Finally, the Mouser team won a bronze Telly for the animated Level Up Your Knowledge video (Craft-Use of Automation category).

“On behalf of the Marketing Team, thank you for these top awards. The Telly is a prestigious honor and we are elated to have won 10 awards for excellence in video content,” said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mouser Electronics. “I want to commend our Marcom team on this outstanding accomplishment. We are so proud of them.”

Mouser’s Marcom Team previously won one gold and two silver Telly Awards in 2020 for its Engineering Big Ideas video series, part of the global distributor’s popular Empowering Innovation Together™ program.

To learn more about the Telly Awards and view the winning videos, visit https://www.mouser.com/marketing-awards/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

