Mouser Electronics Keynote Sponsor of All About Circuits’ Industry Tech Days Virtual Conference

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is proud to be the Keynote sponsor of Industry Tech Days 2023, hosted by All About Circuits in partnership with Electronica. Industry Tech Days 2023 is a highly interactive industry virtual conference designed for engineers. Featuring professional training, interactive Q&As, and access to all types of technical information and product announcements, the free virtual conference occurs October 2 – 6. The event will include keynote addresses from influential engineers and companies, live sessions from industry experts, and digital exhibitor booths hosted by leading manufacturers.









“We are truly excited to be the keynote sponsor of this industry-leading virtual conference,” said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Mouser Electronics. “This type of event enables Mouser, All About Circuits, and Electronica to connect engineers and designers with live digital uptraining from top tech leaders and learn about the latest technologies, products and tech trends shaping the future.”

Mouser-sponsored keynotes include:

Quantum Computing: Sci-Fi Technology Requires Real-World Engineering



Oliver Dial, CTO at IBM Quantum, will provide insights into the hardware challenges of building quantum ICs, operating systems at cryogenic temperatures, and where quantum computing goes from here. Leading the RISC-V Revolution

Jack Kang, SVP of Business Development at SiFive, will provide insights on the staggering success of the open-standard instruction set architecture, why SiFive is giving away security features, and where RISC-V goes from here. Energizing the Future: Real-Time Precision in Renewable Energy Management

Henrick Mannesson, GM of Grid Infrastructure and Industrial Systems at Texas Instruments, will discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with real-time energy measurement and management in the age of renewables. Stepping Outside the Metaverse to Discuss Next-Gen Hardware Development



Agustya Mehta, Director of System Platforms with Meta, on building tomorrow’s AR/VR systems using today’s technology and lessons learned along the way from working at several of the world’s leading tech companies.

All Industry Tech Days 2023 registrants will automatically be entered into drawings for four daily grand prize packages, sponsored by Mouser. The more live sessions you register for, the more chances you have to win.

To learn more and to register for the event, visit https://info.mouser.com/eetech-industrydays2023/.

