Mouser Electronics Honored by TDK-Lambda with Top Distribution Award

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, announces that it has received the exclusive Distributor of the Year Award from TDK-Lambda, a group company of the TDK Corporation. Mouser was honored with TDK-Lambda’s top award for 2022 for operational excellence, among other criteria.





“We are thankful to be recognized by TDK-Lambda for delivering exceptional results. Providing exemplary service is at the heart of who we are here at Mouser. We don’t do it for awards, but it is so very nice when we receive such a prestigious honor as this,” said Tom Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. “This award is a tribute to our hard-working and dedicated teams. We look forward to much-continued success.”

“On behalf of TDK Lambda, we are excited to recognize the Mouser team with this award in recognition of their efforts to grow revenues and expand sales channels while providing top-notch service to our customer base,” said Juliet Fajardo, Director National Distribution Sales for TDK-Lambda. “Throughout our long business partnership, our two companies have reached many goals together, and we look forward to the future.”

TDK-Lambda Corporation, a group company of TDK Corporation, is a leading global power supply company providing highly reliable power supplies for industrial and medical equipment worldwide. TDK-Lambda Corporation meets the various needs of customers with an entire range of activities, from research and development to manufacturing, sales, and service, with bases in five key areas, covering Japan, Europe, America, China, and Asia.

Mouser has received numerous awards through the years from TDK Lambda and TDK, which honor their distributors’ performance in the areas of business performance, inventory management, contractual terms and operational excellence. Mouser also won the TDK 2022 European Gold Distribution Award in High-Service Distribution, and previously won Europe awards in 2021, 2020, 2018, and 2017, along with the TDK Sales Achievement Award for Highest Growth Distributor for Fiscal Year 2019 and TDK Americas Highest Percentage Sales Growth for Fiscal Year 2017.

Mouser stocks a wide selection of products from TDK-Lambda. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/tdk-lambda/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

