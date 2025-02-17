Mouser Electronics Headquarters Receives a Visit from the HARTING Roadshow Truck

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, and its employees received a special visit recently by the HARTING Truck, a traveling technology roadshow spotlighting the latest innovations from HARTING, one of Mouser's valued manufacturer partners. The HARTING Truck visited the Mouser headquarters in Mansfield, Texas, on February 4 to showcase their newest products.

The HARTING Roadshow Truck is loaded with displays of HARTING products, everything from heavy-duty industrial connectors to board-level solutions to market-leading IoT and RF technology. Complimenting each product station is a touchscreen app with data sheets, white papers, and videos. Mouser employees could take a break and enjoy a refreshment while chatting with HARTING's engineers to learn about their newest products.

"Events like this are a great opportunity for our team members that don't get to go to the big conventions and expos to interface with one of our valued manufacturers," said Eric Wendt, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. "The HARTING Roadshow gives our employees a chance to talk directly to the experts on these products and learn how their solutions can solve our mutual customers' needs."

Since 2003, Mouser has offered HARTING's extensive portfolio of over 23,000 high-quality electrical connector solutions for use in mechanical and plant engineering, broadcast and entertainment, factory automation, power generation and distribution, as well as industrial electronics and telecommunication. Mouser currently has over 7,000 HARTING part numbers in stock and ready to ship, including the HAN® ORV3 heavy-duty power connectors. The HAN ORV3 connectors are ideal for data centers and OCP spec power shelves.

The M17 circular connectors, available from Mouser, offer IP66/IP67 protection ratings, a 3.5mm to 13mm cable clamping area, and >500 mating cycles. These connectors are suitable for assembly stations, conveyor belts, packaging machines, industrial robots, and motion drive systems.

HARTING's SPE M12 T1 switches allow up to seven single-pair Ethernet (SPE) end devices to be connected to applications such as machinery, railway, robotics, and industrial automation. This design allows engineers to easily integrate sub-networks with SPE devices in their applications. These switches feature robust metal housing, an M12 interface, an IP65/IP67 protection rating, and PushPull locking that reduces errors and downtime.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About HARTING

HARTING develops, manufactures and sells electrical and electronic connectors, device terminations, backplanes, network components, as well as cable harnesses for networks or machinery or for power and data applications in factories. HARTING products are used in mechanical and plant engineering, broadcast and entertainment, factory automation, power generation and distribution, as well as industrial electronics and telecommunication.

