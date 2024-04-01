Mouser Electronics Empowers Next Generation of Engineers by Sponsoring FIRST Robotics Competition for Youth

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, today announces its continued sponsorship of FIRST® Robotics Competition, which inspires innovation and fosters well-rounded skills in tens of thousands of young people every year. Mouser will be a major sponsor at the upcoming FIRST® in Texas/UIL State Robotics Championships, occurring April 3-6 in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Additionally, Mouser will be the registration sponsor of the FIRST Championships, planned for April 17-20 at the same location.









At the Championships, Mouser will exhibit at the Innovation Faire with a special appearance by the Mouser-sponsored Team HUGE and their heavyweight 250-pound robot that competes in the BattleBots competition. Mouser supports FIRST teams in its local community, providing grants for high school teams across Tarrant County, Texas.

“Education has played a key role in Mouser’s mission since the beginning,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “As an avid supporter of the FIRST Robotics Competition since 2014, we are excited to be named this year’s registration sponsor. The organization gives students a platform for innovation and problem-solving, a chance to learn valuable engineering skills, and an opportunity to build teamwork, character, and self-confidence.”

For a decade, Mouser has been a major supporter of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education through hands-on robotics programs that teach problem-solving, teamwork and more.

In an exclusive video, FIRST Co-Founder Dean Kamen discusses Mouser’s support and the importance of technology, as well as the impact of FIRST on youth. “The world of tech keeps raising the bar on what’s possible,” Kamen said. “There are millions of jobs out there, not just jobs, but careers out there for kids who know how to use technology.” To watch the video, visit https://www.mouser.com/video/?play=6336741597112.

The FIRST Robotics Competition combines the excitement of sports with the rigors of science and technology. Under strict rules and limited time and resources, student teams are challenged to build industrial-sized robots to play difficult field games in alliance with other teams while also fundraising to meet their goals, designing a team brand and advancing respect and appreciation for STEM within the local community.

To learn more about the FIRST Robotics Competition, visit https://www.mouser.com/first/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com