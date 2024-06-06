Mouser Electronics Earns 2023 Global Distributor of the Year Award from Harwin

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, today announces that it has been awarded the 2023 Global Distributor of the Year Award from Harwin, a world leader in the manufacture of interconnect components. Harwin cited Mouser’s continued expansion of the Harwin market share, combined with strong sales revenue as basis for the award.









Other key factors that have been instrumental in gaining this accolade are the speed with which new product introductions (NPIs) are launched and the major commitments made to inventory. The latest Harwin product lines are quickly added to Mouser stock, then widely promoted to customers.

“Mouser’s exceptional service, distribution expertise and outstanding new product introductions put them at the top in 2023,” said Andrew McQuilken, Chief Revenue Officers for Harwin. “This award recognizes Mouser’s outstanding overall performance in boosting our revenue and new customer growth over the past year.”

“All of us at Mouser greatly appreciate this recognition from Harwin, a recognized leader in our industry,” said Krystal Jackson, Vice President of Supplier Management for Mouser Electronics. “Harwin is a valued manufacturer partner, and we share a common goal of delivering best-in-class service and products to our customers. We look forward to continued mutual success.”

Previously, Harwin recognized Mouser with a Global Performance of the Year Sales Achievement Award for 2022 and a Global Sales Achievement Award for 2020.

For more information about Harwin products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/harwin/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Harwin

Harwin is a manufacturer of High Reliability Interconnects suitable for harsh environments and are able to withstand extreme vibration, shock and temperature. Datamate, Gecko and M300 product lines have a proven history in Military, Aerospace and other safety critical markets. Other board level solutions include EMC Shielding products which increase reliability, flexibility and cost savings through the process of automated placement. Industry standard connectors and PCB hardware are also available from Harwin for commercial applications.

