Mouser Electronics Celebrates Its 2024 Best-in-Class Award Winners

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, is pleased to announce the 2024 recipients of the Mouser Best-in-Class Awards. The annual awards event occurred on October 10 near the global distributor’s corporate headquarters in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.









“Mouser would like to thank all of the devoted professionals who won the Best-in-Class Award this year,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “Each of them has played an important role in helping us introduce and promote their company’s products to our customers. This year’s winners were chosen from hundreds of business colleagues working across our base of outstanding suppliers.

Winners of the Mouser Best-in-Class Awards are selected using six main criteria: partnering with the Mouser team, promoting their product line(s) within Mouser, finding ways to grow Mouser and gain mutual market share, working with the Mouser team to launch new products, maximizing Mouser’s unique value proposition within their company and championing Mouser within their organization.

“I would also like to recognize our newest President’s Award winner, Mary Benetti-Condon,” continued Newell. “This year, Mary received her 5th Best-In-Class recognition, which puts her in a special group of people. Over the years, only a handful of our supplier contacts have won this award five times which is the only way to be recognized as a President’s Award winner. Mary is a very deserving recipient as she has been front-and-center in helping to drive Mouser’s growth and success with the entire Bel Fuse family.”

2024 Mouser Best-in-Class Award Winners:

Previous President’s Award winners are Tammy Stine, TE Connectivity; Sumit Awasthi, Analog Devices, Inc.; Dee Fuller, Amphenol; Cheryl Swaim, KEMET; Doug Lippincott, Panasonic; and Steve Nye, Vishay Intertechnology.

To learn more about the awards and recipients, visit https://www.mouser.com/bestinclass/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com