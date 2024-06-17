Mouser Electronics Awarded Fourth Consecutive Year for Outstanding Results in E-Commerce Distribution by Omron

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced it has been named 2023 E-Catalog Distributor of the Year by Omron Electronic Components. This is the fourth consecutive year that Mouser has been named the digital award winner.









As part of the award package for Distributor of the Year, Omron will make a financial donation in honor of recipient winner companies. For Mouser’s 2023 E-Catalog Distributor of the Year recognition, Omron Electronic Components will donate $5,000 to the Mansfield (Texas) Independent School District Education Foundation to support local teachers and students in Mouser’s community. Mouser regularly supports the MISD Education Foundation with technology grants to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and engaging opportunities for students.

“All of us at Mouser want to thank our colleagues at Omron for this wonderful recognition. We also appreciate this generous charity donation to our local school district, as well as for being a valued manufacturer partner. We look forward to much-continued success together,” said Tom Busher, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management.

“The Mouser team demonstrated best-in-class performance in 2023 on all criteria for Omron’s Distributor of the Year program, including sales growth and engagement, customer base expansion, and marketing activity – earned them top honors within the E-Catalog segment. Mouser’s partnership and focus on providing exceptional support for our mutual end customers and launching new products into the global marketplace is commendable,” said Caroline Wells, Omron Senior Distribution Sales Manager.

Mouser stocks a wide selection from Omron Electronic Components, including switches, relays, connectors, optoelectronics and sensors that are used in consumer electronics, computer peripherals, office automation products and telecom applications. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/omronelectronics/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Omron Electronic Components

Omron Electronic Components is a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. Omron’s broad product offering solutions can be integrated in applications for energy, industrial automation, test and measurement/automated test equipment, power tools, smart home/building and entertainment/gaming markets around the world.

