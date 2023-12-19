Mouser Electronics and Panasonic Industrial Automation Announce Distribution Agreement for Integrated Solutions and Sensors

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, announces a distribution agreement with Panasonic Industrial Automation. With over 40 years of design experience and a strong reputation for quality, Panasonic Industrial Automation offers a range of technically advanced sensors, programmable controllers, human-machine interfaces, and servo motors and drives. According to the agreement, Mouser will offer customers Panasonic’s selection of integrated solutions for a variety of automation markets, including automotive, semiconductor, packaging and bio-medical.









Panasonic Industrial Automation offers an extensive portfolio of technically advanced products, such as the EX-10 ultra-slim photoelectric sensors, now available at Mouser. These sensors offer a built-in amplifier in a slim 3.5 mm package and reduce power consumption by up to 35% when compared to conventional sensors. With an IP67 waterproof rating and bend-resistant cable types, the flexible sensors are suitable for the positioning of PCBs, checking for the absence of capacitors in trays, and detecting ICs and wafer cassettes.

The PM U-shaped micro photoelectric sensor, also available at Mouser, reduces the risk of sensor malfunctions due to wiring errors. The PM Sensor has three protection circuits: reverse supply polarity, reverse output polarity, and output short-circuit. Additionally, the sensor features a beam emitting and receiving distance of 6 mm and beam marks for easy adjustment.

The Panasonic Industrial Automation FP0R programmable controller is a pocket-sized device providing large data memory and program capacity in a small package. The FP0R programmable controller is ideal for small switching cabinets and other limited spaces, offering ultra-high-speed processing of 80 ns/step.

The Panasonic Industrial Automation FD reflective-type fiber optic sensor boasts tough, high-quality fiber, reducing the risk of breaking and bending during installation. Product types include threaded, square head, cylindrical, sleeve, flat, small spot, oil resistant and more. Panasonic Industrial Automation FD reflective-type fiber optic sensors can be bent with precision and used on moving parts.

To learn more about sensors and components from Panasonic Industrial Automation, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/panasonic-industrial-automation/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

