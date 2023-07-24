Mouser Electronics and Analog Devices Support Initiative to Plant Thousands of Trees Across the United States

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a global semiconductor leader, have pledged to donate funds to One Tree Planted with the goal to plant up to 50,000 trees across the United States. Starting now, for every Mouser order placed in the U.S. region including at least one line of ADI products, One Tree Planted will plant a tree in reforestation projects across the U.S. with a focus on urban forestation and forest fire recovery.









This North American program is an extension of a successful 2023 charitable initiative underway in Europe where Mouser and ADI have seen over 65,000 orders placed so far, to be equally divided between projects supporting Climate Resilient Restoration in Germany, Essex Forest Initiative in England and Nationwide Community Tree Cover in Ireland. The trees will be planted in Fall during the planting season.

“At Mouser, we are strongly committed to making a positive impact on our communities, and we are excited to expand this charitable program to the United States. Together with ADI, we can contribute to helping restore forests, habitats, wildlife and more,” says Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mouser.

“At ADI, we have a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and are pleased to work with Mouser and One Tree Planted to support this initiative towards planting trees across the United States,” said Nitin Mathur, Chief Marketing and Digital Transformation Officer at ADI.

One Tree Planted is a non-profit group focused on global reforestation. As an official partner of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, they have planted over 40 million trees in more than 47 countries across the globe since 2014. In 2021, they planted over 23.5 million trees, more than doubling their impact from 2020. They seek to re-establish woodland, improve water and soil quality, as well as create habitats for wildlife in areas that were historically forested.

Order ADI products from Mouser now to ensure your contribution to the reforestation project. To view ADI’s products, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/analog-devices/.

For more information on the charitable initiative, visit https://eng.info.mouser.com/adi-one-tree-planted/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a charity on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more visit onetreeplanted.org/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com