Mouser-Backed DS PENSKE Formula E Racing Team Wraps-Up Another Thrilling Season

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, congratulates drivers Jean-Éric Vergne, Stoffel Vandoorne, and the DS PENSKE Formula E racing team for finishing in fifth place overall in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Drivers’ Championship with 163 points. Vergne also finished fifth in the driver’s standings with 107 points. During the season, Vergne scored three podium finishes and one first-place win. Vandoorne finished eleventh with 56 points.









“Jean-Éric, Stoffel, and the entire team showed great determination in a competitive season,” said Todd McAtee, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Mouser Electronics. “Mouser is proud to have once again teamed up with Molex, KYOCERA AVX and TTI, Inc. to sponsor DS PENSKE and to promote innovative technologies.”

This season also saw the DS PENSKE Formula E racing team earn the FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation. The FIA Environmental Accreditation Program is aimed at helping motorsport teams and mobility stakeholders worldwide measure and enhance their environmental performance. To achieve accreditation, applicants must demonstrate the existence of a variety of environmental standards, transparently document them in detail in an environmental management system and define clear sustainability goals. By awarding the team the three-star accolade, FIA recognizes that they demonstrate best practices and the commitment to seek continual improvement through implementing an environmental management system.

Formula E is an international, fully electric street racing series. Using the very latest technology, the DS Performance Team has stretched the boundaries of efficiency and performance with the DS E-TENSE powertrain and software. Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing sponsorships are an innovative way for Mouser to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies from its manufacturer partners.

Formula E aspires to accelerate change towards an electric future, one race and one city at a time. Using high-performance motorsports, Formula E operates as a testbed to push the development of new technologies for an electric, low-carbon future. After competing in 16 races across nine countries, the curtain has closed on an exciting and action-packed season. The inaugural race of Season 10 will take place in Mexico City, Mexico, on January 13, 2024.

To learn more about the Mouser-backed DS PENSKE Formula E racing team and review the season’s highlights, visit https://www.mouser.com/formula-e/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

