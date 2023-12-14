Mouser, Analog Devices and One Tree Planted Reach Goal to Plant 150,000 Trees Across Europe and United States in Reforestation Projects

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global electronics component distributor Mouser Electronics Inc. is pleased to announce that the fundraising goals have been met to donate to One Tree Planted for the purpose of planting 100,000 trees across Europe and 50,000 trees across the United States. In Europe, the trees are being planted across Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, Netherlands, Scotland, Germany, and Spain. In the United States, One Tree Planted will focus on urban planting and forest fire recovery projects in several states. Mouser’s valued manufacturer partner, Analog Devices, co-sponsored the program.









The initiative, which began in February 2023, pledged that with the purchase of each Mouser order including at least one line of Analog Devices products, Mouser and Analog Devices would donate funds to One Tree Planted to plant trees across the two regions. The program began in Europe initially, and after much success, it was extended to the United States in July.

“We are very excited to have met our 2023 fundraising goals, with our customer support, to contribute to this meaningful environmental program,” said Marie-Pierre Ducharme, Vice President EMEA Supplier Marketing & Business Development at Mouser Electronics. “We thank the many European and American customers who supported this worthwhile initiative.”

“With Mouser Electronics’ commitment to giving back to the environment by planting trees, we are restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact in projects across Europe and the United States,” said Louis Lagoutte, Regional Fundraising Director for Europe at One Tree Planted.

Trees provide substantial benefits to the environment and our communities. One Tree Planted is an environmental nonprofit focused on global reforestation. As an official partner of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, they have planted over 100 million trees in more than 80 countries across the globe since 2014. In 2022 alone, they planted over 52 million trees – more than doubling their 2021 impact. They work to re-establish woodland, improve water and soil quality, and restore habitat for biodiversity in areas that have been degraded or deforested.

For more information on the EMEA charitable initiative, visit https://emea.info.mouser.com/adi-one-tree-planted/. To learn about the US program, visit https://eng.info.mouser.com/adi-one-tree-planted/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded or deforested, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity habitat. Many projects have overlapping objectives that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at https://onetreeplanted.org/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com