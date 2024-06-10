MOURI Tech Announces Acquisition of Vertisystem, Enhancing IT Service Offerings and Extending Market Presence

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIsolutions–MOURI Tech, a global provider of enterprise IT solutions, announces the acquisition of Vertisystem Inc., an IT services company in the USA specializing in the gaming and hospitality industries. This acquisition is part of MOURI Tech’s strategy to enhance its service offerings and broaden its footprint in the gaming and hospitality industry verticals. Additionally, this acquisition will enable MOURI Tech to expand its presence in the USA and India (Indore – a Tier II city), enhancing its global delivery capabilities.





Anil Yerramreddy, CEO of MOURI Tech, expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to welcome Vertisystem to the MOURI Tech family. This move enriches our managed service provider (“MSP”) portfolio with Vertisystem’s experience, thereby enhancing our service offerings to clients. With this acquisition, we aim to broaden our market reach across key industry verticals, including gaming and hospitality. Together, we will strive to leverage our combined strengths to drive innovation and deliver value to our clients.”

“This acquisition by MOURI Tech is significant for Vertisystem and our clients,” said Vertisystem CEO Rakesh Sadhwani. “Teaming up with MOURI Tech is exciting and represents a tremendous opportunity for Vertisystem to offer a broader portfolio of IT services and innovative solutions to our clients, backed by MOURI Tech’s scalable, strong workforce, and global presence. We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings and are committed to ensuring a seamless integration for our clients and employees.”

About MOURI Tech: (www.mouritech.com)

MOURI Tech is a global enterprise IT services provider, established in 2005, and endeavors to offer innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to client success. Their comprehensive portfolio includes digital transformation, intelligent ERP, cloud security, and automation, all aimed at delivering valuable results for a wide range of industries, including Fortune 500 companies. MOURI Tech focuses on enabling enterprises with advanced AI solutions to become future-ready, fostering innovation and enhancing business growth.

About Vertisystem: (www.vertisystem.com)

Founded in 2008, Vertisystem is a California-based IT services company, offering solutions to optimize IT infrastructure and empower businesses, particularly in the gaming and hospitality sectors. With its industry knowledge and dedication to ensure client satisfaction, it aims to become a reliable partner for businesses striving to reach their full potential in today’s ever-changing technological environment.

Advisory Note: Ernst & Young (EY) LLP acted as the financial advisor to Vertisystem Inc. during this transaction.

Contacts

For additional information, contact: pr@mouritech.com