Motorola Solutions to Showcase Video Security Innovation and Integration at GSX 2023

Rave Mobile Safety platform to provide emergency notifications to conference attendees

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will demonstrate at GSX 2023 how its integrated end-to-end video security solutions are helping organizations, such as schools, hospitals, retailers and manufacturers, operate more safely and efficiently. At the center are the company’s new Avigilon security suite, spanning on-premise and cloud-native video security and access control, and its Pelco camera portfolio, offering one of the most extensive physical security platforms on the market today.





“ Through the power of AI, cloud and connected end-to-end solutions, we are providing our customers with access to next-level technologies that give them the information required to make better informed decisions,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president of Video Security & Access Control at Motorola Solutions. “ With the Avigilon security suite, we help them detect and analyze incidents as they occur, which enables them to act with greater focus, accuracy and speed.”

Motorola Solutions Technology Highlights at GSX 2023

Avigilon Unity On-Premise Security Suite

Visible Firearm Detection (VFD): VFD is an AI-based video analytic that detects visible firearms to help security operators quickly assess and respond to a situation. When used with the Avigilon Decision Management System (DMS) platform and Motorola Solutions’ workflow automation solution, Orchestrate, security teams are empowered to properly verify alerts, initiate a site lockdown and automatically send targeted mass notifications.

Avigilon Unity Video: This is the latest full-version release of the video management software for Avigilon Unity that enables security professionals to simplify how they manage multiple sites. The release features centralized role-based access control for easy organization of user groups, single sign-on for both on-premise and cloud, as well as the ability to easily share video clips through a simple web link.

Avigilon H6A and H6X cameras: These new high-resolution cameras feature AdaptAI, an edge-based analytics platform that shares alerts in Avigilon Unity Video. This technology helps security professionals quickly identify threats such as unusually large crowds; detect the sound of breaking glass, screaming, gunshots, car, fire alarms; and classify truck vehicle types. It can also help meet privacy regulations with a masking feature that tracks and blurs people and vehicles that appear on video.

Avigilon Alta Cloud-Native Security Suite

Single sign-on for Avigilon Alta Video and Avigilon Alta Access Control: Motorola Solutions continues to unify its new cloud-native security suite with an enhanced, integrated user experience that includes a single sign-on for streamlined operations and enhanced security.

Avigilon Alta H6SL dome and bullet cameras: Avigilon continues to integrate its portfolio across on-premise and cloud. The H6SL camera now natively connects to the Avigilon Alta Aware Cloud and combines high-quality video and intelligent analytics with cloud features.

Motorola Solutions will also be demonstrating future workflow integrations that will simplify how security teams can instantly secure areas such as schools, offices and manufacturing facilities. Lockdowns and mass notifications will be automated using Orchestrate with Avigilon Alta Access, the Rave Panic Button app and Rave Alert. Orchestrate can also send alerts to WAVE PTX, the push-to-talk group communication service that connects teams across different devices, networks and locations, and MOTOTRBO™ radios to enable broader awareness and response.

Rave Mobile Safety Selected to Provide Emergency Notifications for GSX Attendees

Rave Mobile Safety has been chosen as the mass notification platform for emergency SMS text alerts and safety information at #GSX2023 to support the welfare of staff, exhibitors, vendors, business partners and visitors. Attendees of the conference should text GSX2023 to 672-83 to opt in for emergency notifications.

Motorola Solutions is showcasing its full suite of video security, access control, mobile safety applications and alerting solutions at GSX 2023 (Avigilon & Pelco Booth #3505 and Rave Mobile Safety Booth #1923), from Sept. 11-13 in Dallas, Texas.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Neda Veselinovic



+1 (773) 387-4397



Neda.Veselinovic@motorolasolutions.com