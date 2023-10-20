Motorola Solutions to Issue Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on November 2

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its third-quarter 2023 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, November 2.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on November 2. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

