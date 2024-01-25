Home Business Wire Motorola Solutions to Issue Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Results on Feb....
Motorola Solutions to Issue Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Results on Feb. 8

di Business Wire

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release


CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 8.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on February 8. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds

Motorola Solutions

alexandra.reynolds@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312 965 3968

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum

Motorola Solutions

tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847 576 6899

