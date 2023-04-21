<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on May 4

Business Wire

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its first-quarter 2023 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, May 4.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on May 4. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds

Motorola Solutions

alexandra.reynolds@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312 965 3968

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum

Motorola Solutions

tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847 576 6899

