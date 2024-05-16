Motorola Solutions Steers AI Innovation in Public Safety

Company speaking on purposeful application of AI in public safety at Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Summit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is hosting a panel at Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Summit to address how artificial intelligence (AI), when designed with the greater good in mind, can help protect and secure communities, schools and businesses.









“ At Motorola Solutions, we believe AI has the power to revolutionize safety and security,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “ We know AI is here to stay, and it’s incumbent upon the global technology community to come together and discuss considerations for the safety, security and steerability of its use cases. People have to be able to trust AI for it to make a difference.”

At the Most Innovative Companies Summit, Motorola Solutions will lead important discussions with industry experts about designing AI with public safety at the center. The company is committed to leveraging its global leadership in safety and security to help guide the way forward in AI innovation for a safer world.

Saptharishi will be joined by co-panelists Patrick Huston, brigadier general, U.S. Army (ret.) and Michael Kearns, professor of computer science and information, University of Pennsylvania. General Huston is a member of the FBI’s AI Task Force, and was previously a member of the Army’s Responsible AI Board in the Pentagon. Michael Kearns is an Amazon scholar and co-author of “The Ethical Algorithm,” a book centered on socially aware algorithm design.

“ First responders and 9-1-1 call takers face tremendous stress, having to make critical decisions in microseconds,” added Saptharishi. “ AI shows the great potential to assist decision-makers in these life-or-death scenarios, especially when it’s estimated that 10,000 lives could be saved in the U.S. each year if we shave just one minute from 9-1-1 response times. I can’t think of a better calling for innovation.”

Motorola Solutions invested $858 million in research and development in 2023, delivering next-generation technologies and expanding its portfolio of intellectual property, which stands at approximately 6,560 granted patents and approximately 775 pending patents.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Rebecca Benson



Motorola Solutions



rebecca.benson@motorolasolutions.com

+1 312-919-1645

Investor Contact

Tim Yocum



Motorola Solutions



tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com

+1 847-576-6899