Motorola Solutions Foundation and Calculated Genius Announce Recipients of 2024 Bright Minds, Bold Futures Scholarship

Supporting 40 Chicagoland technology and engineering students throughout their college career

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the Motorola Solutions Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), together with Calculated Genius, awarded approximately $100,000 in scholarships to 40 deserving students from underserved and underrepresented Chicagoland communities who are pursuing degrees in technology and engineering.









The Bright Minds, Bold Futures scholarship allows students to receive $3,000 during their first year of college and an additional $2,500 each subsequent year throughout their college education up to four years. In addition to the scholarship, students will be matched with a technology mentor from Motorola Solutions, who will provide guidance and support through regular check-ins, leadership conversations and internship opportunities.

“ I am so honored to receive this scholarship. When I received the award notification, I was stressing about paying for the upcoming year of college, trying to plan out a budget, and looking for jobs. Then the notification arrived – What a great gift at just the right time,” said Saliyah, Bright Minds, Bold Futures scholarship recipient. “ I am honored to be a part of this cohort of recipients, mentors and professionals as I pursue my engineering degree.”

Scholarship recipients are pursuing a wide range of degrees covering computer science, civil engineering, aerospace engineering, biomedical engineering and information and data science. A majority of the recipients are both women and first-generation college students.

Recipients were recognized for their accomplishments during a special ceremony hosted at Motorola Solutions’ Experience Center in Chicago, Ill., supported by their parents, teachers, mentors and volunteers.

“ Calculated Genius is thrilled to partner again with the Motorola Solutions Foundation to strengthen diversity, inclusion, access and representation in the fields of engineering and technology,” said Brian Biederman, executive director at Calculated Genius. “ Scholarships like the Bright Minds, Bold Futures program are critical in ensuring that deserving students from underrepresented communities can pursue higher education and have access to mentorship opportunities to foster their growth and development.”

“ We’re tremendously proud of all of the well-deserved Bright Minds, Bold Futures scholarship recipients who represent the next generation of diverse and tenacious innovators,” said Karem Pérez, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Motorola Solutions. “ My fellow Motorolans and I enthusiastically congratulate these inspiring students who remain dedicated to their education in the face of some of the most challenging obstacles, and we look forward to supporting them every step of their college years.”

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the world to create safer cities and equitable, thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives. Our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education, and align to our values of accountability, innovation, impact, diversity and inclusion. The Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company is solving for safer communities. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit our website: www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation

About Calculated Genius

Calculated Genius is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping underrepresented youth explore and connect to engineering, to inspire and support a brighter future. Founded in 2016 by engineer and entrepreneur, Kimberly Moore, Calculated Genius provides STEM + programming, scholarships and mentorship, demonstrating through example a pathway to sustainable, rewarding, and essential careers in STEM. Learn more at calculatedgenius.org. Follow CG on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

