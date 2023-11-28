Motorola Solutions Expands Mobile Video Portfolio with LTE-Enabled Body Camera

New V500 provides live-streaming of video and location for greater awareness, safety and efficiency on the frontline

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today unveiled the LTE-enabled V500 body camera, the newest addition to the company’s mobile video portfolio that brings critical real-time field intelligence to emergency response. The V500 body camera enables first responders to stream live video and location to the control room, giving incident managers a better understanding of events and helping them to respond quickly and efficiently. After an incident has been resolved, the V500 also streamlines evidential workflows through LTE-based footage offload and simplifies administration via remote maintenance over mobile networks.









“ Frontline teams face high-stress situations where their attention needs to be entirely focused on the scene,” said Jeremiah Nelson, corporate vice president, Response, Reporting & Evidence at Motorola Solutions. “ The V500 gives control room staff ‘eyes-on-scene’ so they have clarity on what’s unfolding, to not only dispatch the appropriate help but capture a record of critical events. And now, everyone from IT technicians to evidence handlers can also benefit from this advanced LTE connectivity, by gaining access to footage as soon as it has been recorded and managing cameras from anywhere.”

The new body camera offers high quality video and audio capture and is equipped with an optional pre- and post-recording capability, helping to ensure there is a record of every interaction from start to finish. Along with the rest of the Motorola Solutions mobile video portfolio, the V500 body camera uses the VideoManager evidence management software to enable the secure handling, storage and sharing of evidence, either on-premises or in the cloud. Additionally, the V500 integrates with Motorola Solutions’ ecosystem of technologies, from radio and in-car video systems to control room solutions, as well as Holster Aware Bluetooth sensors which can activate video recording and live-streaming if an officer draws a weapon.

The analyst firm Frost & Sullivan recently awarded Motorola Solutions with the 2023 Global Product Leadership Award in the global body camera market. Following a thorough assessment of the global market, the analyst firm recognised that Motorola Solutions’ body camera systems outperform competitive solutions.

“ For law enforcement and security personnel today, body-worn cameras are an essential tool to capture evidence and ensure transparency, and we expect to see continued growth in their adoption,” said Elizabeth Whynott, Frost & Sullivan best practices research analyst. “ Motorola Solutions’ cost effective body-worn cameras are easy to use and integrate seamlessly into existing public safety technology.”

Motorola Solutions continues to make significant investments in advancing a comprehensive portfolio of video security and digital evidence management products so organisations worldwide can leverage the most information to make the best possible decisions.

