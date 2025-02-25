Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and nine cents ($1.09) per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025.

