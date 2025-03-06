Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition of Theatro

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Theatro Labs, Inc. (“Theatro”), maker of AI and voice-powered communication and digital workflow software for frontline workers, based in Richardson, Texas.

Theatro’s software-as-a-service platform, purposefully designed for frontline workers, provides a suite of collaboration applications that deliver information in real time to help improve their productivity and physical safety. The platform is a strong complement to Motorola Solutions’ existing enterprise security technologies and will further help enhance support for frontline workers who make up 60% of the addressable global workforce and represent tens of millions of employees in North America alone.

Theatro serves well-known U.S. retailers across a broad range of merchant categories. Motorola Solutions expects to integrate Theatro’s complementary workflows into its wider portfolio of technologies, including body cameras, fixed video, panic buttons and radios, to provide new value-added services, including new security use cases, while expanding into industries such as hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and education.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our technologies support public safety agencies and enterprises alike, enabling the collaboration that’s critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals and safer businesses. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to successfully integrate and operate Theatro. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Kris Lathan

Motorola Solutions

kris.lathan@motorolasolutions.com

+1 (773) 630-5750



Investor Contact

Tim Yocum

Motorola Solutions

tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com

+1 847-576-6899