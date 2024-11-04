Motorola Solutions Acquires 3tc Software, a Provider of Control Room Software Solutions for Fire and Rescue Services and Police

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) has acquired 3tc Software (3tc), a provider of control room software solutions for Fire and Rescue Services and Police, based in Leicestershire, United Kingdom (U.K.).









3tc’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software is designed to maximize 999 call-taker speed and efficiency in high-stress environments. The single-screen software gathers and synthesizes critical data that enables call takers to display the real-time location of the caller and the closest emergency responders to more quickly dispatch help to those in need.

“ Every second counts in an emergency, and call takers count on CAD software to efficiently document critical information and quickly connect those in need with those who can help,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “ We’ve long supported U.K.’s police agencies with advanced dispatching capabilities, and this acquisition expands our Command Center portfolio with a solution specifically designed for Fire and Rescue Services.”

3tc and Motorola Solutions have worked together to serve the U.K.’s emergency services for over five years, and this acquisition further aligns the companies’ critical experience and innovation focused on advancing CAD for the U.K.’s public safety agencies.

“ We are very excited to join Motorola Solutions,” said David Todd, CEO, 3tc Software. “ We share a focus on developing solutions that streamline emergency workflows and are excited to enhance the services we deliver to our emergency services customers.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Note: Motorola Solutions has been a reseller of 3tc Software’s CAD solution in the U.K. for several years.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to integrate the products and services into its portfolio and offerings to customers. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to successfully integrate and operate 3tc Software. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

