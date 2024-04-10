Motive Expands its All-in-One Platform at Inaugural Vision Conference to Provide Unprecedented Visibility and Transform the Way Enterprise Customers Work

AI computer vision at scale gives leaders more visibility into physical operations than ever before

If customers can see it, Motive can build an AI model to perceive it

NASHVILLE–Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, today announced a range of new products and services designed to improve the safety and productivity of organizations that power the physical economy. The new products extend Motive's industry-leading AI to new safety and worksite applications and gives customers greater visibility and control over their operations.





“Our mission is to empower the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable,” said Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO of Motive. “With today’s announcements, we’re executing on our vision of one integrated platform that combines Driver Safety, Spend Management, Fleet Management, and Equipment Monitoring and now AI Omnivision – all in one place. And with our continued investment in AI and computer vision, we’re automating even more manual work so our customers can focus on the people and things that matter most.”

Today at Vision 24, Motive announced:

New AI Omnivision, the first and only general-purpose computer vision platform for physical operations, gives customers across a wide range of industries more visibility than ever before.

Motive’s Physical Economy Outlook 2024 found that 42% of leaders lack a single view into their workers, vehicles, and equipment, while 58% say they spend most of their time dealing with reactive issues versus proactively managing their operations.

Motive’s new AI Omnivision is a suite of AI-powered software solutions designed to solve customer’s most important challenges by delivering visibility into every corner of an operation. AI Omnivision brings new capabilities to leaders from a broad range of industries, including waste services, construction, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, and more. Leveraging the capabilities of Motive’s durable and versatile AI Omnicam, AI Omnivision unlocks endless possibilities for Motive’s customers to develop and deploy precise, tailor-made AI models quickly. Examples include:

Waste Services: Observe and detect overflowing trash bins and potentially hazardous materials to help reduce risk for sanitation workers and alert operators of improper disposal practices.

Observe and detect overflowing trash bins and potentially hazardous materials to help reduce risk for sanitation workers and alert operators of improper disposal practices. Construction: Visually monitor and automatically alert managers in real-time of job site hazards such as workers not wearing personal protective equipment, which is a major driver of workplace fatalities.

Visually monitor and automatically alert managers in real-time of job site hazards such as workers not wearing personal protective equipment, which is a major driver of workplace fatalities. Transportation & Logistics: Spot unauthorized movement of cargo and track unauthorized access or theft, as well as alert a driver or manager in real-time if cargo is improperly tied down.

Spot unauthorized movement of cargo and track unauthorized access or theft, as well as alert a driver or manager in real-time if cargo is improperly tied down. All Physical Economy Industries: Enhance safety for commercial vehicles with large blind spots such as passenger transit, waste services, delivery, construction, and more by detecting pedestrians, workers, cyclists, joggers, and children in real-time and alerting drivers about potential collisions to enable quick preventative actions.

Motive Beacon locates small assets and equipment in warehouses, on job sites, and in transit.

Physical operations leaders constantly struggle with tracking smaller pieces of equipment on outdoor job sites and inside warehouses, where traditional GPS tracking does not work reliably. This challenge results in billions of dollars worth of financial losses for retailers and construction firms from lost or stolen pallets and equipment, and employees often spend weeks searching for specific items.

The Motive Beacon is a small but highly durable Bluetooth-based tracking device that allows customers to track just about anything – from small tools and equipment on a worksite, to pallets in a warehouse. The Motive Beacon connects to the Motive Beacon Gateway to enable meter-level indoor positioning and connects to the Motive Mesh Network to allow customers to track their equipment on the move.

Indoor Visibility: The Motive Beacon Gateway is an indoor gateway designed specifically for asset positioning within a facility such as a warehouse, manufacturing plant, or construction site, where traditional GPS tracking is unreliable. By connecting Motive Beacons to the Motive Beacon Gateway, Motive creates a wireless technological net that enables workers to leverage the Motive Fleet App to lead them precisely to the asset they need.

The Motive Beacon Gateway is an indoor gateway designed specifically for asset positioning within a facility such as a warehouse, manufacturing plant, or construction site, where traditional GPS tracking is unreliable. By connecting Motive Beacons to the Motive Beacon Gateway, Motive creates a wireless technological net that enables workers to leverage the Motive Fleet to lead them precisely to the asset they need. Outdoor Visibility: Once an asset is in transit beyond the confines of a facility, the Motive Mesh Network leverages Motive’s 2 million+ active Motive Vehicle Gateways, Asset Gateways, and Motive App users to locate these assets. This ensures that all assets are accounted for and significantly reduces the cost associated with lost inventory, which can amount to billions of dollars in delays and losses.

First and only Driver Safety Solution with First Responder functionality to dispatch emergency services in the event of a severe collision.

Motive’s goal is to ensure the safety of drivers and the public by preventing accidents. However, when a severe collision occurs, getting emergency help can often be a matter of life or death. The average response time to 911 calls is 10-19 minutes, and fatalities can be reduced by 13% for every minute that first responders arrive faster at the scene of a collision. This is critically important when accidents happen in remote places where there’s no one else on the road to call 911.

Motive is the first and only driver safety platform to offer First Responder functionality that expedites the dispatching of emergency services to ensure the driver receives immediate help. When a severe collision occurs, Motive has key data like vehicle location, make, model, color, license plate, orientation, passengers, and other important information to provide emergency services while simultaneously notifying the safety manager of the collision.

One-of-a-kind AI models make the industry’s most accurate AI even safer.

Motive announced upcoming enhancements to its Driver Safety Solution, including new AI models that detect even more unsafe behaviors such as drowsiness, lane swerving, forward collision warnings, sideswipe and blind spot monitoring, and unsafe parking, which pose safety risks for both drivers and other motorists.

To foster a positive safety culture, it’s necessary to protect against unsafe driving behavior, but it’s equally important to reward the safe driving behavior that many drivers practice each day. Motive announced AI recognition of positive driving behaviors that promote safe driving practices, such as keeping a safe distance between vehicles.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time ever, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their drivers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves more than 120,000 customers – from Fortune 500 enterprises to small businesses – across a wide range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, and the public sector. Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

