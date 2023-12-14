Motivate Venture Capital Launches $81 Million Fund II to Empower the Next Generation of Trailblazing Startups

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motivate Venture Capital (“Motivate”) is pleased to announce its sophomore VC fund, Motivate Ventures Fund II, an $81 million vehicle anchored by two global Financial Services institutions.





Since its founding in 2019, Motivate has been dedicated to supporting aspiring founders at the earliest stages of their company’s life cycle. Fund II is strategically designed to foster the next generation of era-defining companies, marking a significant milestone in Motivate’s journey to empower the earliest stages of technological innovation across North America.

Motivate’s founding partners have been investing together for more than a decade, generally focusing on B2B software and financial technology companies that align with their entrepreneurial journeys. This approach reflects an unwavering commitment to nurturing early-stage ventures with the potential to reshape industries. The broader Motivate team, hailing from firms such as FTV, Centana Growth Partners, Chicago Ventures, and Manifold Group, joins Motivate’s partners on their work with founders focused on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Manufacturing and Supply Chain SaaS, B2B Marketplaces, and Insurance technology.

Though only now officially announcing Fund II, Motivate has already invested in over 20 companies out of the fund. Here are a few of the extraordinary companies that are already part of the Fund II portfolio:

Lazarus AI: Revolutionizing document understanding globally, Lazarus stands at the forefront of automating complex document processes for the healthcare, insurance, and defense industries.

ReloShare: Pioneering the Operating System for social service agencies, to transform how these vital organizations operate and interact with their clients and stakeholders.

Valiot: Factory optimization software to enhance manufacturing efficiency for companies like Heineken, Coca-Cola, and John Deere.

Moove.ai: Moove leverages connected vehicle data to advance transportation safety and optimize fleet efficiency for insurers, governments, and auto manufacturers worldwide.

Fin3: Digital payment instrument for banks and businesses with all the benefits of traditional checks, but faster, cheaper, and more convenient.

Jawnt: Jawnt has created a unified platform that simplifies access to transit systems worldwide, serving companies and their employees with seamless connectivity to transit benefits.

Finofo: Finofo is dedicated to mitigating FX risk for export organizations, helping them forecast and automate currency risk hedges and facilitate cross-border payments.

Inca Digital: Inca delivers sophisticated financial market surveillance software tailored for regulators, government agencies, exchanges, and investors.

For further information about Motivate’s Fund II and their portfolio companies, please reach out to www.motivate.vc/contact/

About Motivate Venture Capital

Founded in 2019, Motivate Venture Capital is a venture capital firm based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm focuses on investments in North American pre-seed and seed-stage startups launched by relentless founders with an enduring vision and willingness to challenge the norm. The team focuses primarily on B2B software and automation for legacy industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and insurance. Founded by General Partners with extensive entrepreneurial experience across financial services, IT, and SaaS, Motivate focuses on supporting differentiated visions of the future to generate lasting market value for its vast network of founders, investors, customers, and advisors.

The information presented herein is for informational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any securities. All investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. The information presented here is the opinion of Motivate Capital and does not reflect the view of any other person or entity. This is for information purposes only and should not be construed as an investment recommendation. Be sure to consult with a tax professional before implementing any investment strategy. Motivate Capital is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Bonnie Kearns – bonnie@motivate.vc