Mote Secures $7 Million Funding in First Close of Series A Round to Advance Company’s Carbon-Negative Biomass-to-Energy Technology

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mote, Inc. ("Mote," the “Company”), a technology leader in carbon-negative energy production, announced today the successful first close of its Series A funding round, securing $7 million in investment led by Nella Next and Preston-Werner Ventures. The round also included Counteract and other strategic partners committed to advancing U.S. energy security. This first phase is part of a targeted $15 million Series A funding round.

Mote’s core breakthrough is its approach to energy production from wood waste with carbon capture, a form of Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage (BiCRS). The Company’s technology involves converting agricultural and forestry waste into clean hydrogen or other energy outputs, while permanently sequestering the highest proportion of CO₂. With patented innovations that increase hydrogen production, enhance efficiency, and reduce emissions, Mote offers a scalable solution that simultaneously strengthens domestic energy independence and supports forestry and land management while removing CO₂ from the air.

“Mote addresses both sustainability and energy security, bringing critically needed innovation to the U.S. energy landscape,” said Joshuah Stolaroff, CEO of Mote. “We’ve received broad support and expert endorsements over the years because of the strong fundamentals of our approach. This initial Series A investment reflects continued demand for carbon-negative energy solutions, reinforcing that clean energy can be economically viable and contribute to U.S. energy leadership.”

According to the Department of Energy, the United States possesses a substantial biomass resource base, with up to 1.5 billion dry tons available annually for energy production in a mature market. The abundant supply of agricultural and forestry residues presents a significant opportunity for carbon-negative hydrogen production. Projections suggest that the global low-carbon hydrogen market is poised to grow from approximately $26.39 billion in 2024 to around $113.13 billion by 2034, driven by increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions. (Source: Precedence Research)

The Series A funding will be used to advance Mote’s first commercial-scale facility, expand its engineering capabilities, and accelerate strategic partnerships across the hydrogen, forestry, and energy sectors. Mote is advised by Seaport Global for placement.

“Investing in Mote represents our confidence in the team’s innovation and leadership,” said Travis Lane, CEO of Nella Next. “Clean domestic energy infrastructure will continue to be critical, and Mote’s ability to bring hydrogen and other energy outputs to meet energy demands while providing climate value is exactly the kind of approach that can scale and produce attractive returns.”

Tom Preston-Werner of Preston-Werner Ventures echoed this sentiment, adding, “Mote’s technology turns waste into value—delivering clean energy while addressing critical environmental challenges. We see this as an investment in both economic resilience and climate action, as well as supporting the great need today for smart forestry management and waste disposal.”

Mote’s BiCRS process is spun out of research at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and has garnered support from the U.S. Department of Energy, CalFire, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies. As industries and policymakers seek tangible pathways to decarbonization, Mote’s solution offers a compelling path forward for sectors that rely on hydrogen, including transportation, industrial manufacturing, and energy storage.

By partnering with agricultural and forestry communities, Mote is driving the transition to a circular economy that transforms waste into clean energy, strengthens local economies, and enhances energy and environmental resilience. This approach not only advances climate action by supporting forest health, wildfire prevention, and sustainable land management but also aligns with national priorities for energy independence and diversification, grid stability, and economic growth.

Mote, Inc. is pioneering the future of carbon-negative energy production by transforming agricultural and forestry waste into clean energy and permanent carbon removal. Our biomass carbon removal and storage (BiCRS) technology converts underutilized woody waste into hydrogen and other forms of energy while sequestering CO₂, strengthening grid resilience, energy security, and domestic supply chains. With a focus on sustainability, economic growth, and a reliable clean energy future, Mote is positioning the U.S. as a global energy leader. For more information, visit www.motehydrogen.com.

