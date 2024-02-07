Home Business Wire Mosyle Helps Businesses and Schools Prepare for Apple Vision Pro
Business Wire

Mosyle Helps Businesses and Schools Prepare for Apple Vision Pro

di Business Wire

Mosyle enables customers to unlock account-driven enrollment capabilities introduced in visionOS 1.1 beta

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform, today announced it is prepared to support organizations planning to test the new remote management capabilities for Apple Vision Pro released yesterday as part of visionOS 1.1 beta.


“Apple’s continued innovation with Apple Vision Pro creates countless opportunities for growth and will help chart a new future of working, learning, and more,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “We’ve seen a big surge in interest around the new product and are ready to help customers seamlessly test and embrace it moving forward.”

By combining mobile device management, endpoint security, internet privacy, and identity and application management, Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform makes it easier than ever for organizations to protect and deploy Apple devices at work and school.

More than 45,000 businesses and schools trust Mosyle to manage and secure millions of Apple devices daily. To learn more about Mosyle, visit https://mosyle.com/.

About Mosyle

Businesses and educational institutions rely on Mosyle to manage and secure their Apple devices and networks. Backed by the best customer support in the industry, Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform delivers a new approach to Apple device management and security that is more powerful, efficient and affordable than legacy solutions. To learn more about Mosyle for enterprises, visit business.mosyle.com. To learn more about Mosyle for education, visit school.mosyle.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Jason Vancura

fama PR for Mosyle

Mosyle@famapr.com

Articoli correlati

Cyber Insurance Market Growing Dramatically, Triple-I Finds

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Direct written premiums for cyber insurance worldwide could rise to $23 billion by 2025, with U.S. businesses...
Continua a leggere

KLAS Research Names Relatient Best in KLAS for Patient Self-scheduling

Business Wire Business Wire -
As healthcare organizations prioritize self-scheduling services, Relatient's Dash platform ranked #1 by providersATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalHealth--Relatient, the leading patient scheduling platform,...
Continua a leggere

Agilent to Participate in TD Cowen Health Care Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CFO Bob McMahon will participate in a fireside...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php