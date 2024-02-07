Mosyle Helps Businesses and Schools Prepare for Apple Vision Pro

Mosyle enables customers to unlock account-driven enrollment capabilities introduced in visionOS 1.1 beta

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform, today announced it is prepared to support organizations planning to test the new remote management capabilities for Apple Vision Pro released yesterday as part of visionOS 1.1 beta.





“Apple’s continued innovation with Apple Vision Pro creates countless opportunities for growth and will help chart a new future of working, learning, and more,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “We’ve seen a big surge in interest around the new product and are ready to help customers seamlessly test and embrace it moving forward.”

By combining mobile device management, endpoint security, internet privacy, and identity and application management, Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform makes it easier than ever for organizations to protect and deploy Apple devices at work and school.

More than 45,000 businesses and schools trust Mosyle to manage and secure millions of Apple devices daily. To learn more about Mosyle, visit https://mosyle.com/.

