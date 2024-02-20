Most Enterprises Will Begin to Address Customer Experience Visibility by 2027, ISG Expert Says

Leaders with Northwestern Mutual, Comcast, PBS, Mastercard, LinkedIn, SoulCycle, Molson-Coors, Activision Blizzard, Carnival and Montefiore will join the ISG Xperience Summit

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #CX–Two-thirds of organizations will begin to streamline analytics, performance and customer data integration efforts by 2027 for better visibility into customer experience and to boost customer loyalty and value, says an expert with leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III) and chair of an upcoming ISG event.





“Customer engagement has often been viewed as a costly necessity that needs to be contained, when, in reality, customer experiences have a direct impact on revenue,” said Keith Dawson, ISG research director and chair of the upcoming ISG Xperience Summit. “By 2027, two-thirds of organizations will conclude they lack visibility into customer experiences and will focus on the advanced analytics systems needed to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences and create a comprehensive, 360-degree view of the customer.”

ISG advisors and analysts will be joined by executives from leading global businesses at the ISG Xperience Summit, March 18–19, at Convene, 360 Madison Ave., in New York City, to explore the technologies and tools that are transforming customer convenience and engagement and helping businesses scale operations to deliver secure, intelligent and connected customer experiences.

Nora Osman, associate vice president of IT Service Management for Montefiore Medical Center in New York, will deliver a featured presentation, “Leveraging GenAI and Automation for Enhanced VoC,” to examine the three pillars of a successful voice-of-the-customer strategy.

A panel discussion, ”Tech-Fueled Future: Ensuring Customer Convenience and Engagement,” with Drew Lesicko, SoulCycle vice president of Product and Technology; A’Keela Johnson, director of Procurement – G&A/IT for Molson-Coors Beverage Company, and Curt Persaud, senior director of IT Guest Technology for Carnival Cruise Line, will explore how companies are harnessing SaaS, AI and other technologies to usher in a new era of customer experience.

Another panel discussion, “How Human Can AI Really Make our Digital Experiences?,” will feature Leonard Green, vice president, Customer Success, Northwestern Mutual; Mohit Bhat, vice president, Customer Solutions & Innovation, CN; Shri Nandan, vice president, AI Experiences, Comcast, and Sam Stern, senior manager, CX for LinkedIn, discussing how to create more empathetic and impactful customer interactions with responsible, human-driven AI.

“AI is not a technology layer to add on top of existing processes and tools – it is a fundamental ingredient in the tech stack. Enterprises can maximize AI’s value by focusing on how it can drive productivity and efficiency,” Dawson said. “AI has already established itself as a powerful presence in the customer experience. By 2025, our research finds seven in 10 customer service interactions will be some combination of automated conversational self-service and live agents. This will reduce costs and time and will enable agents to move away from reactive, triage interactions to high-value interactions.”

Jerilyn Teo, head of L&D, Talent & Organizational Development, Activision Blizzard; Anshul Sheopuri, senior vice president, People Operations and Insights, Mastercard, and Amy Wigler, vice president, Marketing, PBS, will join a panel discussion, “Building a CX-Centric Culture,” to examine enterprise cultures that emphasize employee well-being and development and result in heightened customer satisfaction, loyalty and exceptional experience.

Also on the agenda, a discussion with Alex Misiaszek, senior vice president and director of NLU & Emerging Experiences for Truist, and Nipun Joshi, senior director, Product Management, Digital and Loyalty at Fareportal, will explore the role of hyper personalization in seamless customer experiences.

The ISG Startup Challenge will feature Kausar Mukadam, senior engineer at AI employee provider Ema; Protik Mukhopadhyay, chief operating officer of Protecto.ai, which promotes the responsible use of GenAI for enterprises, and Robert Bradshaw, president of CX business intelligence provider WiserOwl, LLC, pitching their innovative solutions for an audience vote on which technology they would implement in their own organizations.

Stacy Sherman, founder of Doing CX Right and Dennis Wakabayashi, content creator at The Global Voice of CX, are Influencer Partners of the ISG Xperience Summit. Capgemini and Rightpoint, a Genpact Company, are sponsors. CIOInsights, CIOReview, CIO TechWorld, CrmXchange, Hifo.co, HRM Outlook, ICON Outlook, Procurement League, the Technology Business Management Council and Telecom Reseller are media partners.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978 518 4520



isg@matternow.com