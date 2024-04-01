Moses Singer Welcomes Back Tech & Data Specialist Liberty McAteer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moses & Singer LLP is pleased to announce the return of Liberty McAteer as a partner in its Intellectual Property and AI & Data Law groups as the firm continues its strategic investment in growing their Data and AI practice. Liberty rejoins the firm after serving as Deputy Counsel at FreeWire Technologies, Inc., a Silicon Valley based battery-integrated EV charging station manufacturer.





Liberty’s practice covers a broad variety of technology matters, including hardware manufacturing, enterprise software development and licensing, cybersecurity and privacy law compliance, product rollouts, intellectual property protection, venture financing and outside general counsel services. His representation has covered cleantech manufacturing, machine learning (ML) and AI powered products, fintech, edtech, healthtech, eCommerce, internet-of-things, cloud products, mobile software, enterprise SaaS, social media, audiovisual media-sharing, eDiscovery and many others. He guided clients over the entire lifecycle of technology organizations, from formation and finance through growth and governance to exit.

“Liberty’s deep software and programming background sets him apart from other transactional lawyers,” said Dean Swagert, Moses Singer Managing Partner and co-chair of the Corporate Practice Group. “We’re thrilled to have him back to help guide clients during such a complex and evolving tech landscape.”

McAteer received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School with a full merit scholarship and Certificate in IP, Media and Information Law. He earned his B.A. as a triple major in math, physics, and philosophy at Wesleyan University, with honors, and worked as manager of the school’s Helpdesk. Liberty is also an active coder and charter member of TechGC, a peer community for professional development.

