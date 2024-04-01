Home Business Wire Moses Singer Welcomes Back Tech & Data Specialist Liberty McAteer
Business Wire

Moses Singer Welcomes Back Tech & Data Specialist Liberty McAteer

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moses & Singer LLP is pleased to announce the return of Liberty McAteer as a partner in its Intellectual Property and AI & Data Law groups as the firm continues its strategic investment in growing their Data and AI practice. Liberty rejoins the firm after serving as Deputy Counsel at FreeWire Technologies, Inc., a Silicon Valley based battery-integrated EV charging station manufacturer.


Liberty’s practice covers a broad variety of technology matters, including hardware manufacturing, enterprise software development and licensing, cybersecurity and privacy law compliance, product rollouts, intellectual property protection, venture financing and outside general counsel services. His representation has covered cleantech manufacturing, machine learning (ML) and AI powered products, fintech, edtech, healthtech, eCommerce, internet-of-things, cloud products, mobile software, enterprise SaaS, social media, audiovisual media-sharing, eDiscovery and many others. He guided clients over the entire lifecycle of technology organizations, from formation and finance through growth and governance to exit.

“Liberty’s deep software and programming background sets him apart from other transactional lawyers,” said Dean Swagert, Moses Singer Managing Partner and co-chair of the Corporate Practice Group. “We’re thrilled to have him back to help guide clients during such a complex and evolving tech landscape.”

McAteer received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School with a full merit scholarship and Certificate in IP, Media and Information Law. He earned his B.A. as a triple major in math, physics, and philosophy at Wesleyan University, with honors, and worked as manager of the school’s Helpdesk. Liberty is also an active coder and charter member of TechGC, a peer community for professional development.

About Moses Singer

Since 1919, Moses Singer has represented prominent companies, individuals, and families. Among the firm’s broad array of U.S. and international clients are industry leaders in banking and finance, entertainment, media, real estate, healthcare, and advertising and communications. The firm’s attorneys advise clients on complex transactions that involve financing, securities, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, intellectual property and digital media, fiduciary and tax issues. They are advocates in commercial, real estate and intellectual property litigation, white-collar criminal cases, family disputes and business reorganizations and bankruptcies. The firm’s office in the Chrysler Building in New York City provides an environment of collaboration to focus on personal service and value.

Contacts

Royce Akiva

rakiva@mosessinger.com

Articoli correlati

Calix to Post First Quarter 2024 Results on April 22, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that on Monday, April 22, 2024, after market close, the company...
Continua a leggere

Metronet Hires Two Industry Leaders

Business Wire Business Wire -
Senior Leaders to Bolster Company’s Technology and Commercial Sales GroupsEVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet today announced the appointment of two telecommunications...
Continua a leggere

Tanium XEM and Microsoft Copilot for Security Team Up to Deliver Real-Time, AI-Driven Cybersecurity

Business Wire Business Wire -
Converged Endpoint Management leader bolsters Microsoft’s AI security offering with real-time data to deliver cyber defense at the speed...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php