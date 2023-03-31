Morse Micro Wins IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award for 2nd Year with Wi-Fi HaLow Security Cameras

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#80211ah—ISC West – Morse Micro, a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company focused on Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced it has won the 2023 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award for a second consecutive year. This follows a year of rapid innovation and scale for Wi-Fi HaLow, whereby the team has delivered a range of Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs and modules to the market.

“Morse Micro is on a journey to accelerate IoT connectivity and revolutionize our digital future. From taking part in global events like ISC West where we are showcasing our technology, to building exciting partnerships that enhance our go-to-market strategy, there is no doubt we are experiencing growing market traction for Wi-Fi HaLow,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “With the global smart home security camera market expected to reach $30 billion by 2030, we’re thrilled to have demonstrated the value of Wi-Fi HaLow to this fantastic use-case. A big thank you to IoT Evolution for this accolade.”

By incorporating Wi-Fi HaLow into their designs, companies can build best-in-class wireless security cameras that deliver up to 10x farther reach than traditional Wi-Fi 6 cameras operating at 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Wi-Fi HaLow, based on the new IEEE 802.11ah standard, operates at frequencies below 1GHz, which allows for better Wi-Fi penetration through walls and other obstacles. Thanks to its ultra-low power consumption, this technology also enables battery-powered IP cameras to run for years.

Discover what makes Wi-Fi HaLow the perfect partner for security systems at ISC West

You can find Morse Micro at ISC West this week. At a private suite in The Venetian Resort (Galileo 1005), Morse Micro is conducting product demonstrations and showcasing the role of Wi-Fi HaLow in tackling the world’s most pressing security challenges.

To book a demo or gain access to our private suite please email sales@morsemicro.com.

About Morse Micro

Founded in 2016, Morse Micro is a fast-growing fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in the UK, USA, China, Japan, Taiwan and India. With over AU $200m in capital raised to date, the company is the world’s largest and best-funded Wi-Fi HaLow company. Morse Micro is focused on developing Wi-Fi HaLow solutions and enabling next-generation connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). By changing the status quo of current Wi-Fi protocols Morse Micro is pushing the boundaries of our digital future, driving transformation and enhancing connectivity across the globe. Through its world-class team of Wi-Fi chip engineers, Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. For more information, please visit: https://www.morsemicro.com/

Contacts

Jeremy Hyatt



Green Flash Media for Morse Micro



pr@gflashmedia.com